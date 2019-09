Right now, we're mastering the art of multilayered jewellery, wearing two or three necklaces at a time, whether they're peeking through crisp white shirts or sat atop dark knits. Keep hair tied back to allow eye-catching clip-ons to stand out, and sleeves rolled up to show off embellished bracelets and dainty rings. Cast your doubt aside as ahead we show you how we'll be styling them for spring. A throwback Thursday if there ever was one.