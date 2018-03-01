Seashell necklaces, once a nostalgic '90s holiday souvenir staple, are now the must-have accessory for spring and none other than Miuccia Prada is at the helm of this throwback trend. Models strode down the AW17 catwalk adorned with oversized, mismatching shell necklaces and bangles in clashing colours and textures, paired with '70s corduroy and angora knitted skirt suits.
Back on our shores, seashells have graduated from reminding us of our favourite Polly Pocket or summer-holiday flirtations with the local surfer boys to become the latest accessories addition for spring. Pandora Sykes and Leandra Medine have also championed the trend, sporting gold door-knockers and decked-out chokers.
Right now, we're mastering the art of multilayered jewellery, wearing two or three necklaces at a time, whether they're peeking through crisp white shirts or sat atop dark knits. Keep hair tied back to allow eye-catching clip-ons to stand out, and sleeves rolled up to show off embellished bracelets and dainty rings. Cast your doubt aside as ahead we show you how we'll be styling them for spring. A throwback Thursday if there ever was one.