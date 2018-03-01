Seashell necklaces, once a nostalgic '90s holiday souvenir staple, are now the must-have accessory for spring and none other than Miuccia Prada is at the helm of this throwback trend. Models strode down the AW17 catwalk adorned with oversized, mismatching shell necklaces and bangles in clashing colours and textures, paired with '70s corduroy and angora knitted skirt suits.