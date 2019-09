Zara's Long-Awaited Swimwear Collection Just Dropped & It All Costs Less Than $70

Every year, as swimsuit brand after swimsuit brand releases their spring collections, we wait patiently for the one that matters most: Zara. But in true Zara fashion , the retailer always keeps us on our toes, hiding their long-awaited beachwear until the moment we least expect it. Last spring, they threw us for a loop by launching a 15-piece collection of polka dot bikinis and woven sandals on their sister site, Zara Home . And this year, they took us by surprise again, releasing their latest offering without as much as a hint.