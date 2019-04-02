Zara's Long-Awaited Swimwear Collection Just Dropped & It All Costs Less Than $70

Every year, as swimsuit brand after swimsuit brand releases their spring collections, we wait patiently for the one that matters most: Zara. But in true Zara fashion, the retailer always keeps us on our toes, hiding their long-awaited beachwear until the moment we least expect it. Last spring, they threw us for a loop by launching a 15-piece collection of polka dot bikinis and woven sandals on their sister site, Zara Home. And this year, they took us by surprise again, releasing their latest offering without as much as a hint.
This week, Zara quietly launched their spring/summer beachwear collection, one stacked full of cut-out one-pieces and leopard print bikinis. And the best part? Every single piece is priced under $70 (with every swimsuit costing less than $40). Whether you have a spring vacation in the works or you're looking for a swimsuit you can wear as a top, we’re betting you'll find something you love in Zara's brand-spanking-new swimwear collection.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.