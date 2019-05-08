A Glitter Manicure Is The Perfect Summer Accessory

No shade to winter and the glitzy holiday season, but that part of spring when summer is just on the horizon feels like a much more appropriate time to wear sequins. Sure, a white, breezy eyelet top and nude manicure will always work in May and June, but when you're standing on a rooftop bar for the first time in eight months, rocking a sparkly minidress and a matching glitter manicure just feels right.
If you agree, and you're looking for chic nail-art inspiration to bring to your next salon appointment, look no further than our shimmery trend report, ahead. From silver stars to minimalist gold foils, we've assembled an array of glitter manicures ready to glisten in all that extra sun you're getting.