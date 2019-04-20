The $5 Eyeliner That Lasted Through An Entire Coachella Weekend

For someone who owns as much makeup as I do, you'd never know it. My cosmetics bag is a mix of neutrals — browns, pinky-nudes, and golds — and the wildest I ever veer from my no-makeup makeup look is a slick of red lipstick on a Saturday night.
But when I was packing my bags for Coachella, I knew that I had to leave my neutral face at home and bring makeup suitable for a desert party. The thought of rocking glitter eyeshadow for three days didn’t intimidate me half as much as the idea of doing it in 95-degree heat. Not only did I need makeup that popped, but I also needed it to still be on my face by the time Ariana Grande took the stage.
I knew Coachella was the perfect opportunity for me to step outside of my comfort zone and try new products for the first time. Leaving the rest of my face fairly bare, I decided to play up my eyes each day of the festival — and, as a result, discovered a few hero products that lasted through hours in the blazing heat and dirt.
Ahead, I rounded up my nine must-haves that stuck with me through parties, after parties, slices of pizza, and a few Moscow mules. Even if you aren't headed to the festival this weekend, I'm confident that if these can survive Coachella — they can survive anything.
