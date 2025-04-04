Society6’s Festival Edit Is Here To Inspire Your Space

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whatever vibe you want to create at home, Society6 will help you bring those dreams to life. Year-round, this reader-favorite destination offers everything from affordable art to quirky stickers). But during festival season, it cranks the creative dial up. Along with artsy goods for home and on-the-go, Society6 is a hub for apparel, tech accessories, blankets, tapestries, and more — all designed through a wonderfully artistic lens. (Shop by category or browse artist pages to see the full range.)
If you’re headed to the desert this festival season — or even tuning in via live stream — Society6’s Festival Edit is your main stage for infusing cosmic energy into your space. And here’s the kicker: This vibey collection (including items you’ll find at Refinery29’s 29Rooms Lunar Lounge at Coachella) features designs from independent artists around the globe, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind. Picture celestial motifs, cosmic auras in every shade of the universe, and space-y flora and fauna adorning posters, phone cases, water bottles, belt bags, and beyond. Below is a curated selection of our faves that’ll have you vibrating at a higher frequency.
Phones are an essential part of your day-to-day.This mesmerizing aura case is a fun way to share positive energy — even if you’re just answering emails.
This decorative, space-themed tray is perfect for storing knick-knacks or serving refreshments at your next get-together.
A dash of psychedelic vibes goes a long way. Case in point: This framed mini print for adding a playful pop of color to a bookshelf or side table.
Hydration is key when you’re having fun in the sun. This bottle brings all the good vibes with pop-art-inspired daisies (bonus if your outfit coordinates!).
Those VIP passes won’t pay for themselves — stay motivated and inspired with this whimsical decal that reminds you to have your best festival weekend yet.
Tired of your loose change, keys, and lip balm rolling around loosey-goosey at the bottom of your purse? House them in this compact zip pouch with a groovy tie-dye print — wavy, baby.
This hazy mini print is a budget-friendly way to brighten up small spaces — ideal for your bathroom, desk, or gallery wall gap that needs filling.
Festival season means going hands-free. This retro fanny pack is giving ‘80s dad vibes in the best way, ensuring your stuff stays secure while meeting those strict bag-size rules.
