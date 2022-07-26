Reinvent Your Space For Less With Society6’s 25% Off Sale

There's absolutely nothing better than reinventing yourself. But you've cut your hair and re-done your closet, so what's left? Your home. If you don't have the budget to throw away all your furniture and move every year (I know I don't), our favorite affordable art and home decor site Society6 is the answer to your prayers. The brand is running a promotion to make this whole process so much easier. From now through July 28, you can save 25% off art prints, posters, tapestries, bags, apparel, bedding, and more — no promo codes needed.
It may be called a "back-to-school essentials" sale, but there's something here for you regardless of your academic status. Whether you want an affordable print that speaks to your soul, an artsy colorful backpack, or a soothing tapestry for the bedroom, if there's a sign that your home needs a little somethin' somethin' extra, this is it. Keep clicking to see our ultra-vibrant picks from this limited-time decor sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.