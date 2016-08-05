Getting into August always makes me nostalgic about back-to-school time as a kid. It meant replacing all my old notebooks and binders, wandering the aisles of Target or Staples for fancy new pens and a fresh backpack, and hitting up Limited Too and Payless for that perfect first day of school outfit.
As adults, we don't have as obvious a fresh start every fall. But an impending change of seasons is still as good an excuse as any to refresh with some practical buys, whether you're heading to class or not. If you're overdue for some new, not-so-worn-out basics, or you want to cut back on screen time by keeping notes in an actual notebook, click on for 15 "back-to-school" essentials even grown-ups can use.
