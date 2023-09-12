Brandi has not been aggressive or fake and has only raised her voice in one scenario & got upset as she is entitled to- trying to make it seem like she is an “angry” person or overly aggressive is so textbook for a Karen- Hall May as well have called the police too #SellingTheOC— TVShowJunkie (@junkie_show) September 10, 2023
Been binging the new season of #SellingTheOC and Netflix needs to be very careful cause Alex Hall is the worst kind of Karen. She’s an aggressive bully to others but cries and calls Black & Brown women “crazy” & “aggressive” as soon as they stand up to her.— ☼Blue-nita Applebum (@bluecentric) September 11, 2023
She’s dangerous. pic.twitter.com/GhdZ68plSq
The shit Brandi endured in #SellingTheOC is textbook example of white women weaponizing the angry BW stereotype them tears aint foolin nobody Hall every other time somebody stepped to you, you was wit the shits now Brandi confronts you nd you scared cryin pls✋🏿— 🌬🍃 (@nunyamindurs) September 11, 2023
Wow, Hall pulled out the white woman tears and made Brandi look like the angry black woman. Then states "omg I thought she was going to hit me" It's sad to see this type of thing happen and that Hall was comfortable with doing that. What if Jason had fired Brandi. #sellingtheoc— Blake (@Blakerealtalk) September 8, 2023