One thing about those tables, though? They’re always going to turn. Shortly after season one of Selling the OC was released, news broke that Tyler and his wife had split. By the time the new season began, his divorce was the talk of the office, and the OC agents couldn’t help but wonder what part Tyler’s tactless interactions with his colleagues played in the breakup. Even as he processed the divorce, it became obvious to them (and to us viewers watching aghast at home) that there was in fact something going on between Tyler and Alex Hall. Brandi Marshall , a close friend of both Tyler and Hall (and the only Black woman on the OC cast ), didn’t mince words about her opinion on the brewing connection. Not only did she find the potential coupling awkward, but as a married woman, Brandi openly admitted that she personally felt that it was distasteful because Tyler wasn’t legally a single man just yet. She also revealed that it was affecting her work and reputation, with questions about Hall and Tyler spreading around the industry like wildfire and putting the agency in a bad light. The admission puts a strain on Brandi and Hall’s seemingly strong relationship, which causes Brandi to distance herself from Hall, and Hall to see Brandi as an enemy instead of a concerned friend.