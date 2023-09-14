At this point, I had to pause the show to sigh a deep, deep Negro sigh because I knew exactly where the plot was headed. It was as if I’d written this episode’s script with my own hand: Hall goes on to tearfully assert that she was legitimately afraid that Brandi would punch her in the face, and several of their co-workers rally around her. Not once does she acknowledge the fact that she was actually the aggressor in the situation. “Is this my friend doing this?” Hall murmurs in her confessional, her eyes shining with fresh tears. “I don’t know what set Brandi off to that extent…”