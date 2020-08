In a pandemic world, there isn't much to do except binge watch Netflix shows that remind of literally anything but staying inside all day. For many of us, that's meant diving headfirst into the Real Housewives meets Property Brothers world of Selling Sunse t. In case you've been Netflix-less for the last six months, here's a quick run down: twin brokers, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, run a brokerage on The Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The brokerage, which has reportedly closed over a billion dollars in real estate deals, is home to a group of ridiculously attractive, highly successful real estate agents — all of whom are women with expensive taste and a flair for the dramatic. While the show is more boyfriend drama and less fancy house porn , it does depict a seemingly legit brokerage with an office, a staff, and a swath of million-dollar listings across Los Angeles. The question is, is the Oppenheim Group real or just a figment of reality TV imagination? Here's the lowdown.