You know what every reality show needs after a scene setting up a flight that's probably going to play out soon? A party! It's beach party time, and everyone brings booze to hang out at the beach. Amanza and Heather finally have their confrontation, and it's extra awkward because the producers made all the other women sit there and watch while it was going on. Amanza tells Heather her side: That nobody goes into a relationship expecting it to fail, but you have to be more cautious when kids are involved. Despite that being an inarguable fact, Heather somehow tries to argue that she was right, and that Amanza needs to butt out of her situation because she doesn't know her that well. Which, to be fair, is also a very true fact, but is not necessarily the mature response when someone tries to give you advice with what seems to be a genuine concern for your delicate situation. But anyway!