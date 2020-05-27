The first season of Netflix's real estate reality show, Selling Sunset, ended up focusing more on the drama between the stunningly beautiful realtors of West Hollywood's Oppenheim Group than on the actual luxury houses they were selling. Considering the series comes from the creator of The Hills, that was probably to be expected.
The second season doubles down on that drama, and it's all made even juicier thanks to the fact that multiple cast members have made tabloid headlines between the show's March 2019 premiere and the May 2020 season 2 debut. Between Heather Young's new relationship with fellow real estate reality star Tarek El Moussa, Chrishell Stause's high-profile marriage to This Is Us star Justin Hartley (and its subsequent demise), and two weddings being planned, there's plenty of ground to cover — even without the massive square footage of multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills properties.
The first season's major drama revolved around the engagement of Oppenheim star Mary Fitzgerald and her younger model boyfriend Romain Bonnet — and the apparent grave insult of Stause asking whether the couple planned to sign a prenup. But Fitzgerald wasn't the one who got the most worked up about the situation. It was actually her BFF, the delightfully catty Christine Quinn, who stirred the pot the most, and the season ended with a major showdown between Stause and Quinn.
The women are all much more comfortable on camera this year, and Netflix managed to capture plenty of their signature reality TV fights. Season 2 includes the addition of a new cast member, some even higher-profile properties — one of the agents nabs a massive $75 million Beverly Hills compound suitable for a billionaire — and a cameo from another reality TV franchise.
Episode 1: "Let the Real Estate Games Begin"
There's some major first day of school energy happening as the women begin to fill us in on what they've been up to since the first season of the show. Mary and Romain are planning their wedding, Maya had her son Aidan, Heather's relationship with new BF Tarek is getting serious, and Chrishell moved into her dream home in the Valley with her husband (for the non-L.A. literate, the Valley is the area just over the Hollywood Hills, less than 10 miles from the Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood office but sometimes an hour-plus drive, thanks to L.A. traffic).
But the busiest cast member was Christine. Nobody's seen her in a hot minute, since a rich tech guy swept her off her feet and they left to travel around the world together. They ended up getting engaged, and even Christine's supposed BFF, Mary, had to hear the news secondhand. There's a weird rift between them, Mary says, and she doesn't really know why.
Christine naturally makes a splashy entrance, walking down the stairs of a private jet and straight into a Rolls Royce. She shows off her giant engagement ring and her new man — but just know that said man, Christian, gets a closeup of his own only AFTER the bling. The duo have been to the Maldives, Bordeaux, Capri, and other luxury destinations around the world, but they're back to their real life in a gorgeous Hollywood Hills home (which is actually where they live — the windows in the shot of the couple walking inside are definitely the same windows Christine's posted in her quarantine insta photos).
While Christine and her perfectly lacquered red lip return home, Maya makes her triumphant return to L.A. (remember that she lives in Miami with her husband, and comes back to L.A. for work) and heads for a walk in the park with Heather, where the two women wear athleisure for what is probably the first and last time on this show. Maya talks about her delivery in a refreshingly real way, and Heather fills her in on the details of how she met Tarek: They were partying on adjacent boats in Newport Beach on the Fourth of July, and they started texting and flirting and began dating seriously pretty soon after. They've been together for about a month, which means it's August or early September. (Heather also mentions spending some time in Sweden, presumably with the boyfriend she was dating last season, but that's clearly over now).
At a new $5.75 million listing, Jason drives Mary and newest Oppenheim realtor Amanza Smith — an old friend of the former couple who has been working as an interior designer and home stager for the past few years — in his restored custom Bronco. It turns out that Amanza met Mary and Jason nearly 20 years ago, and has been close with both of them ever since. Jason even co-signed for an apartment for Amanza and her kids after she got divorced, and now that she has her real estate license she's ready to add another job to her resume.
In the office, Chrishell tells bosses Jason and Brett that, since she's moved to her own dream home in the Valley, she'd love to build up business for the Oppenheim group there. (She really wants to do it: Later, they show her hustling around to various construction sites and developments trying to drum up business.) Everyone discusses Heather's new boyfriend and how fast the relationship seems to be moving, and Davina Potratz heads in to work — but Amanza's sitting at her desk. Davina isn't pleased that the new girl is in her spot, and Amanza's not too pleased being called the "new girl," since she's been working with everyone as a designer and has known Jason and Mary for almost two decades. (But, like, it's technically true! She is the new girl in the office, or at least on the show!)
Christine finally makes her grand entrance in her trademark bold red lip, talking about her fiance (who retired at 35) and her favourite destinations from their around-the-world trip (Dubai, Bali, and Indonesia... which is the country Bali is in, but okay).
The big event of the episode is the open house the Oppenheim Group is holding in the Hillside House, a.k.a. the massive development the women visited multiple times in season 1. The house is finished and finally ready to go on the market after three years of development, and this event is their best chance to sell.
Romain hits up the open house with Mary, and they discuss how they're planning a pretty small wedding (about 60 guests). Davina tells the other girls about how she and her boyfriend went out to dinner with Christine and Christian one night, and the tab ended up coming to $3000. No, $750 a head is not a normal dinner expenditure for Davina and her BF. But, as it is becoming increasingly clear, Christine's new man is absolutely loaded.
Drama of the Day: Chrishell and Heather have a heart to heart about her saga with Christine. Apparently, Christine had a party that everyone was invited to but Chrishell, though she did send Chrishell flowers when her dad died. If it were up to Chrishell, she'd just steer clear of Christine altogether, but since they are on a reality show together, a facedown is inevitable (it's just going to be in the next episode).
Real Estate Porn: Hillside House (of course), the giant-ass luxury lot that's finally finished. It's hitting the market for $43.9 million (which means a potential $1.3 million commission on this one sale), and has 300 degree views, a 12-car garage, a home cinema, in-home spa, and many other displays of obscene wealth in its four stories (a giant closet that looks like a Brooks Brothers, a massive wine cellar, and a TV screen that comes up from the pool).
Inspirational Boss Lady Music Cue: Don't pretend you don't notice the girl power anthems that tend to play as the women get to work. This episode's best: "Float like a butterfly/sting like a bee/because everywhere I go/all eyes on me."
Number of Blazers: 4 — Mary wears yellow and Chrishell wears pastel purple to visit the Hillside house, Chrishell wears a blazer dress to the open house, and Christine wears a fab gold sequined one in a confessional.
Awkward Mentions of Justin Hartley: The office teases Chrishell about a spread of Justin in Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. "Thank god I married him, because I would be like 'oh my god,'" says Chrishell of the people crushing on her husband. It's cute that people have his picture on their walls "because I know where he sleeps," she says. (Cracks Brett, "most nights.")
Episode 2: "Billionaires Have Compounds"
It's still party time, a.k.a. time for these women to cause inter-personal conflict while on the clock. Mary points out that Christine was pretty judgmental about it being "too soon" when she and Romain got engaged, but she just met this dude and now she's engaged too. She's not wrong! And this will come up later in a very dramatic fashion, of course.
But the main event is clearly the highly anticipated showdown between Chrishell and Christine, who interrupts Chrishell's conversation with what is essentially a Bachelor-style "can I steal you for a sec" so the two can finally talk face to face.
This clearly staged convo includes Chrishell very rationally telling Christine that she wants to associate with her as little as possible, considering Christine continues to do a lot of hurtful things to her. And she has receipts, like when Christine told the other women not to like Chrishell's instagram posts, or when she had a cocktail called "Chrishell's Two Faced Tonic" at a party Chrishell wasn't invited to. Christine's response is that Chrishell didn't invite her to a party, but Chrishell points out that it was on the same night as Christine's, and that she didn't make fun of her on the drink menu. Then, on top of it all, Christine can't even remember why she sent Chrishell flowers, and she does apologising her trademark red lip, and it's a gorgeous matte colour this time.)
Did anything get resolved? Eh, probably not. But they did have a reality TV-ready confrontation, and that's what's important here.
Davina takes Christine to a GIANT nine-bedroom house in Beverly Hills that sits on just over an acre of land. It's owned by a developer who has bought multiple condos from her, and he's thinking of letting her get the listing for his make-or-break deal: This is a massive property that he wants to sell for $80 million to $100 million. The bad news: The property isn't really worth that much, so it'll be a tricky deal. Davina knows Brett and Jason probably won't go for it at the price the owner wants, but since she has her own brokerage license, she says she's going to take the listing even if the Oppenheims don't want to take it on.
Meanwhile, on Sutton Street (in the Valley), Chrishell shows Maya her latest listing. It's a beautiful house, but the 405 Freeway is nearby so there's a lot of street noise that might make it hard to sell. As Chrishell coos over baby Aidan, Maya asks about her kid situation with Justin. Chrishell says it's insulting when people ask how old she is, and they still haven't decided what's right for them. They also talk about Christine's apology, which Chrishell seems to be taking with a grain of salt. She says it felt more genuine than any other time she's gotten into it with Christine, but who knows with that one — she certainly knows how to stir up drama (and, like any respectable reality star, how to make situations about herself).
Mary visits a homeowner named Lizzie who is planning to list her giant place on Doheny — it's got five bedrooms (including a guest house) and is basically Mary's dream home. She wants the listing, of course (she's thinking around $9.7 million), but she really drools over the house, especially since she's getting married in a few months. Did she mention she's getting married? Because she is. And this will become important later. Anyway, Lizzie promises to get back to Mary after taking a few more realtor meetings.
In Brett's place, which is a gorgeous condo that took two months to renovate on Doheny (it cost $2.8 million for 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,144 square feet), Heather comes over for a slightly creepy employer-employee chat: "Where would we be if we started dating five years ago?" she asks her boss, which seems like a weird question to ask your boss, especially if you're in the honeymoon phase of a new relationship. He jokes that they'd be divorced and gives her a hard time about her relationship before telling her that he's legitimately happy for her. She tells him that she feels protective of the relationship, but even more than that, she feels protective of her partner's children. It's a very lovely sentiment, but still doesn't make it less inappropriate that she's having a flirty conversation with her boss.
Mary sets up a listing over on Evanview Drive (3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4,622 square feet for about $8 million, which would mean a potential commission of $240,000) when Jason (a.k.a. "babe") calls to tell her that they got Lizzie's Doheny listing. Amanza stops by to help decorate, and they celebrate together.
Amanza reveals a little bit more of her back story, too: She's been decorating for a while, but was bit by the decorating bug as a kid who would buy a gallon of paint and DIY everything she could to get out her creative energy. Now that she's an agent she can list, stage, sell, and decorate the house and make a ton of money.
Mary, meanwhile, tells Amanza that she and Romain want to cut their invite list a little bit more, and that Romain wants to cut Davina. He feels that she was disrespectful and negative when she made fun of the not-real ring he proposed to Mary with last season, and Amanza totally gets why he wants to cut her from the list. The problem: Who's gonna tell her? (If you suspected this will be an ongoing source of problems, you would be correct!)
Back in the office, Chrishell and Jason talk about how they want to become players in the Valley real estate game, and Davina tells Brett and Jason about the $80 million listing. The brothers tell her what she already knows, that the price is way too high and it probably wouldn't sell, which means the company would be out of pocket on whatever marketing budget they'd allot for the sale (because they wouldn't get the commission to pay for it). She tells them that it only takes one, but they tell her she's being naive. Eventually, they relent: If she can talk the client down to around $50 million, they're in. Later, Davina stumbles her way through the conversation — you can tell she was nervous for this part, since she's usually very composed — and eventually the client agrees to give her a three-month "pocket listing" — a.k.a. a private listing that she can show to exclusive clients — for $75 million.
Amanza invites everyone to a beachfront party at one of her Malibu listings (with the owner's permission, obviously). The dress code for this party? "Obviously slut," cracks Christine. Heather talks about Tarek's upcoming birthday, and mentions that she texted his ex-wife to talk to her about it. It's surprising to Amanza, who's a single mom and thinks it's great that Heather and Tarek's ex are in communication. She's never met her ex's girlfriend even though she spends time with her kids, but she's a little alarmed at how quickly Heather has met Tarek's children.
Heather immediately gets defensive, but Amanza explains that she's just worried for the kids because she knows from experience how tough the situation is. Heather, unfortunately, doesn't really internalise that Amanza is mostly complimenting her for how she's handling the situation, and instead fixates on Amanza criticising her relationship.
Real Estate Porn: It's gotta be that gorgeous $10 million Doheny dream home, right?
Manufactured Drama of the Day: Heather getting bizarrely defensive when Amanza essentially compliments the way she's dealing with Tarek's kids, just with a word of caution from someone on the other side of the situation. It's a very strange fight!
Inspirational Boss Lady Music Cue: "All the little haters on hater street/know I got the kind of rhythm that can rock that beat…I'm a woman I don't need no favours/you should've seen me coming/I'm a force of nature."
Number of Blazers: 2 — Christine's pretty pink at the Beverly Hills compound, plus her gold sequined number from her confessionals.
Awkward Mentions of Justin Hartley: The kid conversation with Maya. Listen, it's a strange experience watching a woman who seems like such a happy newlywed when you know that a major bombshell is going to drop in her personal life in a few short months. It's awkward to watch, and it's also sad to know that a person is going to experience profound sadness in the near future.
Episode 3: "Sorry, Not Sorry"
Davina informs Jason and Brett that she's taking the Beverly Hills listing for $75 million no matter what they say. And since it's a pocket listing, they don't need to spend any money on marketing. The twins discuss whether it's embarrassing to send clients to an overpriced listing, and Christine and Maya both stick up for her — they're giving Davina a hard time, and you can waste just as much time on a $2 million listing as you can on an $80 million listing. Christine (probably correctly) points out that if it were Mary, they probably wouldn't be giving her nearly as much pushback as they gave Davina. The stakes are high because the guy is a big property developer, which means they could potentially get millions of dollars of other property to sell for him if this deal works out, but listen — Davina knows it's high pressure, and she wants to take on the challenge.
Davina, Christine, and Heather go get matcha, where they somehow continue to discuss the Amanza situation. It's clear this is turning into a whole ~thing~, which feels utterly bizarre considering it is entirely reasonable to caution someone about moving fast when kids are involved in a new relationship. Then again, the biggest drama of season 1 revolved around Christine jumping to Mary's defence in a fight Mary clearly didn't care that much about, so why wouldn't season 2 have just as nonsensical a conflict?
You know what every reality show needs after a scene setting up a flight that's probably going to play out soon? A party! It's beach party time, and everyone brings booze to hang out at the beach. Amanza and Heather finally have their confrontation, and it's extra awkward because the producers made all the other women sit there and watch while it was going on. Amanza tells Heather her side: That nobody goes into a relationship expecting it to fail, but you have to be more cautious when kids are involved. Despite that being an inarguable fact, Heather somehow tries to argue that she was right, and that Amanza needs to butt out of her situation because she doesn't know her that well. Which, to be fair, is also a very true fact, but is not necessarily the mature response when someone tries to give you advice with what seems to be a genuine concern for your delicate situation. But anyway!
This gorgeous Malibu beachfront backdrop isn't just for that insane fight, it's for ~more drama~, this time about Mary and Romain's wedding. Mary tells the girls that they're trying to cut their guest list down from 60, and there's someone that Romain doesn't want to invite but she does. Mary diplomatically avoids naming names, but Romain DGAF and is like, "IT'S DAVINA SHE TALKED SHIT ABOUT ME AND IT WAS DISRESPECTFUL."
Christine accurately says that she talks shit all the time but still expects to be invited places, and later defends Davina further since they've gotten a lot closer recently. Plus, "I had not seen Romain be so shirtless and passionate," she jokes. Mary tells everyone not to tell Davina because she wants the news to come from her out of respect, and that she'd been putting off the conversation because she was hoping to change Romain's mind. Amanza correctly points out that Davina should've known first, but they'll try to keep their mouths shut.
Chrishell has her first potential listing in the Valley, a house from a developer who could potentially have a lot more work if she can sell this property. He's put a lot of work into the home, spending almost as much pushing back land and building a retaining wall as he did on the actual house, and he's ready to give her the listing even though he wants $5 million and Chrishell doesn't want to go over $4.6 million. Jason pitches Oppenheim Group's trademark gorgeous fashion photography, drone photography, and extensive marketing plans, and the developer gives Chrishell the deal.
Since Christine is the resident troublemaker, she brings Davina to check out her engagement party venue (the theme: "sexual Phantom of the Opera"), tell her all about her grand plans for a zebra and fire dancers, and then tell her that Romain doesn't want her at the wedding. Davina wishes Mary came to her first, which is also something that Mary surely wishes too, but it's too late now. Christine is angry that Chrishell gets away "scotch free" after mentioning a prenup, and she wanted to warn Davina because "I didn't want this to be an Eyes Wide Shut situation. Like, you needed to know." Question: Is there some sort of mask orgy that we don't know about? Because that doesn't mean what Christine thinks it means, right?
At a group dinner (minus Amanza, who's having mysterious problems with her kids' dad), Jason and Brett have a champagne toast to all the success the company has had in the past year, despite a soft real estate market. Chrishell just got a $5 million listing, Brett is in the middle of closing a $17 million listing, and they're proud of everyone.
Mary is still stressed out about finding a wedding venue, and Jason offers his house. Maya suggests that Mary tell Davina the news, and Chrishell says that she thinks all the women in the office would stand by their man if he felt really strongly about something. Nobody would pick the office over their husband. But, as Christine points out, Davina isn't "the office," she's a person.
Christine invites everyone to her engagement party. The dress code is "casual," she says at first, before correcting herself to a black and red "sexual cocktail party," so maybe she actually meant what she said about Eyes Wide Shut.
Unsurprisingly, Romain is not okay with getting married in his fiancee's ex-boyfriend's home. He gets very passionate about it, and then they bicker more about the Davina situation. They're going to see her at Christine's party, and Mary thinks he's being a dick about everything. Romain's response? "I don't give a fuck." This man stands by his convictions, that's for sure.
Strangest Boss-Subordinate Conversation: In the office, Jason talks about how he loves dating women without a favorite sports team so he can make his favourite teams hers. As proof, he asks Mary her favourite football team. She says it's the Redskins, then they talk about being besties and hug. Not a typical boss-employee relationship, okay?
Intricate Braid Alert: Christine's beach party 'do included two beautiful braid buns, plus a french braid up the back of her head. Meanwhile, Heather showed up late because she was getting her hair braided, but it was legit just two regular french braids you could find on any schoolyard. Girl, get yourself to YouTube and teach yourself! It's not that hard!
Real Estate Porn: Chrishell's new Valley listing, which has a basketball court, LED lights under each step going upstairs, a really beautiful closet, and plenty more gorgeous features.
Manufactured Drama of the Day: Two conflicts are clearly brewing: The Amanza/Heather fight, which seems like the most manufactured one, and the Davina/Christine/Mary situation. That's clearly headed to clusterfuck territory, but the Amanza/Heather fight feels like good old reality producer meddling.
Inspirational Boss Lady Music Cue: "I'm a VIP/I'm a VIP/I said you could get to know me/put you on the level."
Number of Blazers: 4 — Christine's sequined confessional look, Christine's red and pink number while touring the engagement party site, Mary's classic black over lingerie in the confessional, and Christine's snakeskin blazer draped over her shoulders at the group dinner.
Awkward Talk About Justin Hartley: Chrishell talks about how everyone in the office would side with their man over their workplace.
Episode 4: "The Red Engagement Party"
So much for good omens. Despite the fact that Amanza, Chrishell, and Mary seeing dolphins as they scout a gorgeous $35 million Malibu mansion as a potential wedding venue — the owners are even down to give her a deal with a $10,000 event rental price — it falls through with just five weeks until the big day. Luckily, they still have a very pretty backdrop to have a reality TV-staged conversation in. Amanza starts to talk about her own wedding, but Mary's scarred from the experience (she got food poisoning). Chrishell talks about her own wedding, which was in Malibu, and how it felt like a destination wedding without being an actual destination.
Things seem to be going okay between Chrishell and Christine, who brings a couple of clients over to Chrishell's new Valley listing. They seem to be in a good place, and bond over the engagement party (which, according to Christine, has a Britney Spears "Boys" music video theme). While Chrishell is touched that she's invited, she thinks it would be disingenuous on her part to come. She wants to take baby steps. While Christine is taken aback, she doesn't seem overly upset about it.
On Sunset Plaza Drive, Mary is showing her 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 3,116 square foot $3.2 million listing (with a potential $96,000 commission) to a client when Jason brings his own client over for her own, competing tour at the exact same time. Listen — The Hills ended with a final scene winking at the amount of producer manipulation involved in the show. This show does not wink at that, but it should be very obvious to any savvy viewer that this is a manufactured situation. It's still entertaining, but sometimes the setups on this show are too obvious to ignore.
The build site where Brett brought Maya last season is still a giant hole in the ground, because they're only allowed to dig the basement about one week a month. So while Maya's had an entire child in the time since they were last at the site together, all Brett's team has done is dig a hole. This is a good opportunity to Maya to show how smart and good at her job she is, but Brett still doesn't get her involved in the property. What gives, Brett? You're clearly training this woman to specialise in property development deals, so why don't you hand her the keys?
Amanza's showing her first solo listing on Stanley Ave., a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,476 square foot $2.5 million house with a potential $75,000 commission. While at first it seems like she doesn't know what she's doing, she calms down and gets into a groove and once the stress dissipates, she does a great job showing the house. Mary and Chrishell show up to discuss the Heather situation, which Amanza is surprised is still a thing. She has actual stuff going on in her real life — she might have to get full custody of her kids — so she really doesn't have time to deal with stupid drama.
Back in the office, Maya talks about how her son has woken her up early, and Heather chimes in to talk about how she relates because she's a stepmom and it's really hard. Maya pauses just long enough before responding that you know she thinks that's a ridiculous comparison, but it seems to go right over Heather's head as she continues talking about how being a stepmom has made her think that she might not want kids of her own. Mary's stressed out about the wedding venue falling through, so Jason texts Lizzie (she of the $10 million Doheny house) to see if Mary can get married there. (Aha! The whole "Mary's dream home" situation makes a lot more sense now.)
As promised, Christine's party has fire dancers, a zebra, a black and red theme, and even a sweet delivery of red roses from Chrishell before the party starts. It also provides a deranged backdrop for Mary to finally tell Davina what she (and everybody else) already knows: That she's not invited to the wedding. Mary starts to cry as she spills the news, but Davina tells her that Christine already told her (and, by the way, she's not very happy that Mary told their friends before her and that Chrishell gets to go). While their tense argument is broken up by Christine giving a toast, Davina isn't done: She sits down with Romain (in another Bachelor-esque "can I steal you for a sec" moment) to hash it out. He sticks to his guns and doesn't back down.
Manufactured Drama of the Day: Did you notice how the crowd was gathered in two areas of the venue while Davina and Romain had plenty of room and no one walking through the shot of them talking on a bench? Gotta love that reality TV manipulation.
Inspirational Boss Lady Music Cue: "The way we move is sick so call a doctor….give me some water."
Awkward Talk About Justin Hartley: Chrishell fondly remembers her own Malibu wedding, and how it felt like a destination wedding.
Number of Blazers: Aside from all the men at the engagement party (including Jason in red velvet and Christian in silver sequins), 4 — Mary in black in a confessional, Chrishell in a white blazer before her showing, Christine in a champagne silk blazer/blouse situation in a confessional, and Maya in grey while everyone's talking about Mary's wedding venue at the office.
Episode 5: "I'm No Soldier"
While Chrishell tours Jason's celebrity listing for a celebrity client of their own — which celebrities are they representing? Who knows, since they both signed NDAs. (Actually, if you Google you'll know that Jason reps Orlando Bloom, since it was written up in many a Hollywood publication.) They talk about the Valley expansion, and he helps her troubleshoot some problems she's been having with her listings. He says she's doing everything right, but they do need to see some results soon.
At Christine's $2.9 million Kings Road listing, Mary gives her client a tour before confronting Christine about telling Davina that she wasn't invited to the wedding. Christine's mad because she is a loyal friend, and she thinks Mary wasn't loyal to her at the pool party in season 1 where Christine blew up at Chrishell (supposedly in Mary's defence) but Mary didn't really care. If Christine is so loyal, why did she betray Mary's confidence and tell Davina? Well, Christine is loyal to Davina, she says. Mary gets emotional and leaves, and they have absolutely not worked anything out.
Brett takes Maya to another development property that's ready to go, and this time he gives her the listing. The permits are all in place, but the second developer in a row has decided they don't want to take on the project. With this new listing, Maya can sell it to a developer (they're asking $2.7 million) who will build a home, and then theoretically Maya will be able to sell the home to a buyer in a year and a half when the project is completed.
Jason's client lowballs Mary for the Sunset Plaza house — you know, the one of the duelling house tours — and she's NOT happy. She wants to get her client a higher offer by the end of the day, but ultimately she concedes and takes it. You win this round, Jason! She also asks him to be a part of her bridal party, which is a sweet gesture but raises the question of how Romain must feel about his fiancee's ex (and current boss!) being one of her bridesmaids. It's a strange situation, but Romain clearly hangs out with Jason all the time (just look at their Instagrams) so he's probably more chill with the situation than his fights about the wedding venue would make him seem.
Meanwhile, Chrishell finally gets a bite on her Laurelwood property (the $4.6 million Valley house) — since it has a basketball court, it's the perfect home for Larsa Pippen, whose son plays basketball at Vanderbilt (his dad is Scottie Pippen). But on the tour, the former Real Housewives of Miami star doesn't seem as impressed with the property as Chrishell wanted — the driveway is steep (and doesn't have room for her 12 cars), and the master bedroom closet — the size of a large New York City bedroom — is too small.
Christine, Maya, and Davina get together to talk about the wedding situation — Davina is naturally upset with how Mary handled it — and Christine complains about Chrishell sending her flowers instead of coming to the party. "I don't hold grudges, sorry, I'm a Christian, I believe in forgiveness," she says just after getting into a fight with her supposed best friend about something that happened a year ago. Mary and Chrishell have a girl talk moment of their own over some Oppenheim-branded wine at the office, where Mary fills Chrishell in on her fight with Christine, and Chrishell asks her if she even wants Christine at the wedding: "I don't know," she says ominously as the screen fades to black.
Real Estate Porn: Jason's celebrity listing on N Hillcrest Drive, a 4 bed, 4 bath, 4,011 sqft, $8.5 million listing that, if you happen to peruse the Oppenheim Group website, you will learn belonged to Orlando Bloom. It features a sunken living room (original to the '50s-era house), a gorgeous new pool and outdoor area, and a brand new outdoor fireplace.
Best Moment of Shade: In a confessional, Maya has a very quick response to a producer who asks about what happens when the brothers assign a project to you: "Ask Mary."
Inspirational Boss Lady Music Cue: "Feel my heat and feel my fire/burn you down/I'm a dynamite."
Number of Blazers: 5 — Christine's studded black blazer at her listing, her gold sequined blazer in the confessional, Mary's grey blazer, and a cameo from Larsa Pippen with a black blazer for her house tour.
Episode 6: "The Wait Will Be Worth the Wait"
There have been a lot of sweeping Los Angeles drone shots this season, but you know what else this show about immense wealth needs? A shopping montage. Enter Christine, who goes on a shopping spree with Heather and Davina (yes, she obviously tries on a lot of blazers and yes, she buys several). She tells them about the Mary situation, and even mocks Mary. Not very loyal!
Mary has a shopping moment of her own, but at a bridal boutique with Mary, Chrishell, a tardy Amanza, and one of her other friends. She tries on two dresses, the second of which is obviously the dress she will wear, and everyone tears up. This is a prime moment for discussion about their own wedding dresses, and Chrishell talks about her spaghetti strap feathered gown (and producers show a happy shot of Chrishell and Justin from a magazine spread about their wedding). It's the bleakest moment of the show so far, especially knowing what's coming, although they both look gorgeous and happy in the photo.
Chrishell has a hard conversation with her Laurelwood client about why the house isn't selling — it's priced a little high, and he agrees to lower it to below $4.5 million — and she and Jason agree to re-up their marketing efforts to get the house sold. Davina, meanwhile, shows the compound to an agent friend with high-end buyers. He likes the properties and has a billionaire client in mind, but he too thinks the property is overpriced.
Maya heads over to Heather's Nichols Canyon Road listing, a 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,277 square foot, $2.2 million dollar listing with a potential $65,000 commission. Heather talks about how she drove up from Orange County for the showing (she's been splitting her time between her and Tarek's house in the OC and an apartment in Los Angeles), and how she's become close with Tarek's daughter, Taylor, whose birthday is coming soon. Maya's clients show up for a tour, and they seem to like the house. A few days later, Heather realises she has a conflict: Her very busy client can only see a house on Saturday, but that's Taylor's birthday party. Everyone else begs off for B.S. reasons (Christine has… a nail appointment at some point on Saturday), and although Amanza has to pick up her daughter from gymnastics at 2 p.m. in the Valley (remember: lots of traffic), she'll do it so she can get back in Heather's good graces.
Naturally, the plan backfires. Amanza shows up a half hour late, and makes the critical mistake of telling the client that Heather couldn't make it because she was at a birthday party. The client doesn't seem that upset (and he liked the house when Amanza finally showed it to him, after having clearly studied up on its specs, so much that he had Heather put in an offer), but Heather is not pleased that Amanza told him those personal details.
Everyone gets together at Jason's house for a casual dinner (though nothing's ever casual for Christine, who wears a tiny black feathered strapless dress that she can't sit down in — her attempt to slide on to the end of a bench is a true comedic genius moment), and by "a casual dinner" it's obviously "a perfect place for everyone to fight." Heather calls out Amanza for being late and telling her client personal details, but Jason says Amanza's new and was trying to do her a favour. Mary jumps in to defend her, and Jason and Brett try to stop Heather from saying anything else. Maya announces she's pregnant again, and Christine and Amanza have a shockingly nice conversation — when Amanza mentions she feels bad about being late all the time because of her custody situation, Christine tells her to stop feeling bad about it because she's doing the best she can.
While they're both being honest, Amanza tells Christine she thinks it was not very cool that she told Davina about the wedding, and Christine admits that she's upset Mary hasn't been there for her.
Manufactured Drama of the Day: Um…all of it? But really, HOW is this Heather-Amanza situation still a thing?
Intricate Braid Alert: Christine’s dinner party ‘do included massive extensions and actual chains braided in to her hair.
Inspirational Boss Lady Music Cue: "Everybody watch now/I'ma do my thing/yeah I'ma do my thing."
Number of Blazers: 3 — Christine's champagne confessional blazer blouse thing, Amanza's black leopard suit, and Amanza's navy crane patterned blazer from her showing for Heather's client.
Awkward Mention of Justin Hartley: The aforementioned wedding dress discussion and photo were a real downer.
Episode 7, "That's Why They Call it Real Estress"
In case you forgot the drama that you just saw unfold, the first few minutes of this episode are devoted to recapping said drama for other people — Christine to her fiancé, and Amanza to Mary about her conversation with Christine (and a little bit of bachelorette party planning). Mary and Davina meet for a meal, where they update each other on work stuff and Mary is very flustered as she invites Davina to the bachelorette party. Davina initially begs off like Chrishell did for Christine's engagement party, but later the other girls convince her to go.
Chrishell gets an official no from Larsa Pippen, but Maya gets an offer for the development property (though it's $2.4 million instead of $2.7 million, and eventually settles at $2.575 million). Christine, Davina, and Heather check out a property in the far-off land of Los Feliz (a mere six-mile drive from the centre of WeHo) that they deem overpriced (it's a 4 bed, 4 bath, 3,000 square foot property for $2.8 million, but Christine thinks should be closer to $2.4 million), but that provides another delightful moment of Christine comedy as she walks backwards down the steep backyard stairs in her giant Louboutins.
But if the Christine/Mary/Davina situation weren't enough drama, Heather piles a little more on top: She tells Christine that Mary and Chrishell were talking about the legitimacy of Christine's relationship at the big open house in the premiere, and how maybe she was the other woman, but she doesn't actually remember what was said. So not only is this a vague recollection that Heather is passing on, she doesn't remember the exact wording and she also doesn't remember who said it.
The bachelorette party seems to go fine at first — there are penis straws, balloons, a cheesy sash, champagne, and another legitimately funny moment when the hotel door won't open for Christine and Davina. The women play a silly card game where they talk about sex stories (Maya: going down on a guy actually tastes gross), dealbreakers (Chrishell: "if they're a cheater or a liar"), drunken moments (Heather peed outside once after leaving a Diddy party), and Amanza has to leave when there's an emergency with her kid. Everyone else heads to the bar, where they meet up with Jason, Brett, and Romain, and although they're in a loud, crowded bar for a bachelorette party, Christine and Heather keep talking about what Heather said about the "overlap” between Christine and the woman Christian was dating before they got together. Chrishell overhears, and brings Mary over to squash the beef before it gets out of control. Mary says she's the one who mentioned "overlap," because she wasn't quite sure of the specifics of Christine's relationship. Christine is shocked, but drops it because even she knows it's not the time to make a scene. But don't worry — this isn't the last we'll hear of this particular drama.
Manufactured Drama of the Day: A vague recollection of an offhand comment from several months ago? Sounds like prime material for this show!
Number of Blazers: 5 — this chart-topping blazer collection includes Mary's red ensemble (and matching Christine-esque red lip) when Amanza tells her about the dinner party drama, Heather in black (and red top) in the office), Christine's newest confessional look, a blue blazer over a purple bra top thing, Christine's black blazer at the Los Feliz house, and Christine's oversized black and silver pinstripe bachelorette party look.
Episode 8, "Karma's Gonna Get You"
The morning after the bachelorette party, Mary complains of being incredibly hungover when Chrishell and Amanza visit (though she is in full glam and looks just as radiant as she did the night before). Amanza makes a comment about maybe needing a redo, which appears to be something that they actually did — and definitely don't want the other women to know about. At Heather’s broker’s open, Christine shows her and Davina a photo from Mary's insta featuring a group of girls in front of a stripper pole. That's definitely an activity that plenty of women do on a bachelorette party, but who knows.
Once everyone shows up to the showing, the women get into it about the supposed second party: Chrishell and Amanza try to smooth things over and insist it was a casual last-minute get-together, but things get heated. Mary complains to Jason about not wanting to deal with any more catty B.S., and they hug for a really long time. This all happens while two random agents look on, because this is ostensibly a work function where these grown women are arguing about being invited to a party.
Mary and Christine go at it. Mary says she only repeated what Christine had told her, but Christine says it sounded like she was judging her. A reminder: the "it" she's referring to is a vague recollection by another person months after the fact. Mary says that she was actually present and said the remarks, and she's telling Christine the truth about what happened. Eventually, she bolts, but the conversation continues and Christine continues to go off, eventually saying that when Mary doesn't talk straight it makes her look like a "fucking idiot." Chrishell comes to Mary's defense, and Christine makes sure to point out that she wasn't actually calling Mary a "fucking idiot," merely pointing out that it makes her look like a fucking idiot. Because surely those semantics would be okay if someone were talking about her in the same manner.
But no time for that nonsense when there's a wedding afoot. Mary returns for her final dress fitting, and Christine stops by to apologise. She seems to sincerely be sorry for bringing things up at the wrong time, for being a "total bitch," and for realising only when she got home that they hadn't actually had a conversation since they got into that fight at their listing. And, in one sentence, she undermines the entire plot of this show: "We should've just had a conversation... I feel stupid for that." Just think of the drama that could've been avoided if these women actually had conversations with each other instead of about each other!
On the day of the wedding, after Mary schedules a client showing at the Doheny house (yes, the wedding venue, and yes, this definitely is a producer-involved moment because literally no one would schedule a showing of their wedding venue on their wedding day), it's time for her to tie the knot with Romain at last. His family's flown in from France, her family's flown in from wherever they're from, and the cast gets prime seats close to the front. It's a beautiful ceremony, Mary sweetly recites her vows in French, and everyone tears up.
At the reception — which, if you were wondering if some lunatic would pause to count the place settings to find out how many people made the guest list in the end, this lunatic did, and the table sat 50 guests plus 10 members of the wedding party — Chrishell is in party mode, Maya's bummed because she can't have booze, and Heather records a video for Tarek. Christine asks Chrishell what she's doing on her Sunday off, and Chrishell seems distracted as she mentions that she and Justin were planning to have a few drinks and go drunk shopping, because it's a silly fun thing they like to do. While the conversation veers into second bachelorette territory, Amanza shuts it down immediately (which Chrishell was already trying to do).
Amanza discusses the night — she only invited people who didn't have drama with Mary — and Chrishell informs her what Christine said after Mary left the broker's open. While Amanza plans to address those comments, she will definitely do it another time. Because, as a reminder, they're all at a wedding. The episode ends as the guests send off the happy couple.
But wait, there's more!
If you watched this season wondering what was going to happen with Chrishell since she mentions her husband not infrequently and they're now going through a shocking divorce, a juicy trailer for the previously unannounced third season of Selling Sunset promises the following: closing on the $44 million house, Davina bringing Christine on to the listing for the $75 million house, Maya potentially staging a coup and starting her own brokerage, the twins telling Davina to walk from the $75 million house, more drama about the "idiot" comment, Romain seemingly confessing to doing something wrong, Chrishell's divorce drama (including crying to Mary "I'm just kind of in shock about it all," Mary going "he just blindsided you?" and the group speculating about what actually went down), and Christine's wild wedding — which she announced in a People magazine exclusive a few days before the photos from Mary's wedding dropped.
Real Estate Porn: The Doheny house, of course. It really is a stunning property, but that makes sense because it costs almost $10 million. It'd better be nice!
Inspirational Boss Lady Music cue: "Baby, karma's gonna get you" — the song every bride wants to exit to on their wedding day!
Number of Blazers: Since much of the episode took place at the wedding, there were only two this week (and guess who they belonged to!) That's right, Christine wore an oversized pastel pink number at Heather's broker open, and a new black one in a confessional.
