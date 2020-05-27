The bachelorette party seems to go fine at first — there are penis straws, balloons, a cheesy sash, champagne, and another legitimately funny moment when the hotel door won't open for Christine and Davina. The women play a silly card game where they talk about sex stories (Maya: going down on a guy actually tastes gross), dealbreakers (Chrishell: "if they're a cheater or a liar"), drunken moments (Heather peed outside once after leaving a Diddy party), and Amanza has to leave when there's an emergency with her kid. Everyone else heads to the bar, where they meet up with Jason, Brett, and Romain, and although they're in a loud, crowded bar for a bachelorette party, Christine and Heather keep talking about what Heather said about the "overlap” between Christine and the woman Christian was dating before they got together. Chrishell overhears, and brings Mary over to squash the beef before it gets out of control. Mary says she's the one who mentioned "overlap," because she wasn't quite sure of the specifics of Christine's relationship. Christine is shocked, but drops it because even she knows it's not the time to make a scene. But don't worry — this isn't the last we'll hear of this particular drama.