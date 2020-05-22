Arguing with co-workers is never a smooth operation, but arguing with co-workers about dating, kids, and relationship statuses is especially volatile territory — which means it is obviously a plot point on season 2 of Selling Sunset. Out Friday May 22, the follow-up season to the Netflix docusoap picks up right where season one left off.
The ties between Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn remain frayed, and Chrishell Stause is still trying to find her place in the clique-y offices of The Oppenheim Group. But there is one new face that may have audiences wondering who that is, and why should would possibly want to get into an argument with Heather Rae Young about her dating life. Notoriously the most head-over-heels real estate agent at the brokerage, Young isn't afraid to lead with her heart instead of her head. But, as newcomer Amanza Smith quickly learns, do not tell her that to her face.
Advertisement
Smith may be new to the show, but she fits right in, not just because she knows how to stand her ground against her co-workers, but because she has been a part of Mary and Jason Oppenheim's crew for years. What started a friendship with Mary and later Jason (Mary and Jason once dated, but are now best friends, and they love to talk about it), recently culminated into a new position at The Oppenheim Group. Smith is now a realtor associate and interior design specialist at the office, in addition to be a fun asset to the group socially. Prior to joining the show, Smith received a degree in Interior Design from Indiana State University before she became an NFL cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts. She also modelled, and appeared on two seasons of Deal or No Deal.
She finds time to balance her new job — she's learning the ropes when it comes to difficult clientele and difficult real estate agents throughout the season — along with her personal life, which is punctuated by fancy California parties, but also the needs of her two young children.
Her kids, Noah, 10, and Braker, 8, come up often in the show when Smith opens up about the difficulties of being a working single mother (she split from her husband and the father of her children, NFL player Ralph Brown, after the birth of her children). And now her children are unwillingly the subject of one of the show's biggest fights.
Advertisement
Smith, rather innocently, questions the timeline of Young's fresh relationship with HGTV star Tarek El Mousa, who Young started dating last summer. The two real estate love birds had been, by all accounts, moving quickly in their relationship, which meant that Young had already met El Mousa's children with his ex, Christina Anstead. In a clip debuting exclusively on Refinery29, Young tells her colleagues that she is in contact with Anstead since she spends so much time with her kids. It's a respectful move — Smith agrees, as her own ex-husband's new girlfriend hasn't offered her the same courtesy — but adds that she is a bit skeptical of Young and El Mousa in general.
"It terrifies me how fast you have met those kids," Smith tells Young from across their small office space. She adds that if it doesn't work out, it's pretty damaging for young kids to meet so many of their parent's partners.
"Excuse me — when what doesn't work out?" Young asks defensively. "It is going to work out. We are very serious. We are going to move in together, and we are moving forward with everything."
Smith apologised for upsetting her — this is something new on Selling Sunset — until Young added, sarcastically, "I'm glad that you are worried about my boyfriend's children."
The conversation ends with Smith muttering under her breath that Young is acting immature, and flashing wide annoyed eyes at her friend Mary. She's going to fit right in.
Advertisement