Smith may be new to the show, but she fits right in, not just because she knows how to stand her ground against her co-workers, but because she has been a part of Mary and Jason Oppenheim's crew for years. What started a friendship with Mary and later Jason (Mary and Jason once dated, but are now best friends, and they love to talk about it), recently culminated into a new position at The Oppenheim Group. Smith is now a realtor associate and interior design specialist at the office, in addition to be a fun asset to the group socially. Prior to joining the show, Smith received a degree in Interior Design from Indiana State University before she became an NFL cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts. She also modelled, and appeared on two seasons of Deal or No Deal