All Of Our Burning Questions About Season 3 Of Netflix’s Selling Sunset

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
This story discusses plot points from season 2 of Selling Sunset, now available for streaming on Netflix.
After making fans wait for more than a year, Netflix's sleeper hit series Selling Sunset has returned to the streaming platform with a brand new season brimming with drama to start to finish. Old habits die hard, and for the real estate professionals of the Oppenheim Group, that meant old rivalries are far from burning out — on the contrary, they're heating up. The bad blood between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn is alive and well, and the show's main rivals aren't only ones fighting in its second season; tensions also run high between the other stars of the series. Selling property in the 90210 was tough, but getting along proves to be even more challenging.
Season two's dramatic story arc ends with the Oppenheim Group gathered to celebrate the long-awaited nuptials of their very own Mary Fitzgerald to Romain Bonnet. The ceremony is beautiful, taking place in a picturesque French-style estate (that Mary later sold to an eager client in the middle of the reception!), but the wedded bliss soon gives way to a shocking reveal: there's a third season of Selling Sunset on the way, and it will follow the biggest shakeups in the cast's personal lives that we've ever seen.
Here's what we know about season three so far:

When Will Season 3 Of Selling Sunset Premiere? 

All episodes of the Netflix docusoap's third season are set to hit the streaming platform at the end of the summer. Selling Sunset fans, mark your calendars — August 7, 2020 will mark the official premiere.

When Was Season 3 of Selling Sunset Filmed?

Filming for season two of the reality series began last summer, and though it may be hard to tell because of Los Angeles' permanent sunny forecast, filming for the the final episode has since been confirmed to have taken place on October 12, 2019, the day of Mary and Romain's wedding.
View this post on Instagram

So happy to finally officially announce that Romain and I are MARRIED! 💍 Such an honor to have @people be the first to announce with the exclusive! 🤩 Here is a sneak peek inside our wedding, but you’ll have to watch Selling Sunset S2 to see it all! 😍 *Article with all the deets are in my latest story! A huge thank you to all of the people that made our big day so amazing!! @gipephotography - Photography @floravere - Wedding Dress @nadinemerabi - Reception Dress @styleandpalate - Catering @sebastiancruzcouture - Groom’s Suit @thesatorico - Florist @minisbymara - Wedding Cake @greatdanebakingco - Wedding Cookie Cake @onehope / @houseofcarbonadi/@revelspirits - Bar @meetmelmarie - Makeup / Hair @leylamilani - Hair @californiaavepb- Photobooth @bridesbestie- Wedding Planner @birdygrey- Bridesmaid Dresses @ratavosi- Wedding Robe #sellingsunset #weddingexclusive #peoplemagazine #maryandromain #romainandmary #wedding #justmarried #netflix #comingsoon #season2

A post shared by Mary Fitzgerald (@themaryfitzgerald) on

Unlike other shows that take breaks between shooting seasons, it looks like Selling Sunset's production continued after the second season officially wrapped. The explosive teaser at the end of the final episode hints at what is still to come on the show, including the bombshell news of that Chrishell's husband Justin Hartley (This Is Us) had filed for divorce. The news broke in late November, just days after Chrishell shared an image of herself and Justin at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty on social media.
After Justin's camp announced that the star intended to end his marriage (citing "irreconcilable differences), Chrishell made sure not to feature her ex on any of her newer Instagram posts. In the days that followed the breaking news reports, the reality star continued sharing personal photos but also splashed in a few posts with somber quotes that seemed to speak to her difficult personal situation.
"It's hard to watch people change right in front of you," read one striking post. "But it's even harder remembering who they used to be.
According to the sneak peek, Chrishell's breakup will be a major plot point of the third season. As the actress tries to wrap her head around what went wrong in her relationship, her friends at the Oppenheim Group will rally around her to provide the necessary support. And by "her friends," you know that I don't mean Christine — she'll be too busy planning her wedding to businessman Christian Richard, of course!

What Happened At Christine’s Wedding? 

According to PEOPLE, Christine and Christian's special day took place on December 15, 2019 at a downtown Los Angeles cathedral in front of 75 friends and family. The bride stole the show as she walked down the aisle in a dazzling black ballgown — white for a bride is so cliché — and her guests were also clad in a mix of monochromatic black and white.
“I waited to share details from our special day until now,” Christine told PEOPLE of the wedding. “We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever.”
The big day was also memorable for the Selling Sunset cast, but not for the reason you'd expect; the teaser for season three reveals that the wedding was a major source of drama. A tentative Chrishell ponders over Christine's wedding invitation, and later attends the wedding, but she regrets her decision as soon as she gets there.
"I don't want to be here," Chrishell says in the clip, her head hanging low. "I don't want to do this anymore." And eventually, she leaves.

Did The $40 Million House Get Sold?

Fans will remember that the mammoth property on Hillside Avenue worth $44 million has been a huge deal for the Oppenheim Group, and for good reason: it would bring in a huge commission ($1,200,000) to the agent lucky enough to get it off the market. While the mega-home was an obvious masterpiece — its amenities include a 15-car garage and an infinity pool spanning 163 feet, in addition to a wine cellar and personal movie theatre — the agents struggled to find a client rich willing to pay a small fortune to live in it.
Its sale has been a goal that the Oppenheim Group had been striving towards since the show's premiere, and after a lot of hard work (and smoothing talking), the mansion was eventually sold. Just not for $44 million. Headed by Jason (who sells properties as well as brokers deals at the agency), the home closed at a cool $35.5 million, which is still the Oppeheim Group's biggest deal ever as well as one of the biggest sales in the Hollywood Hills.
If you've already binge-watched the entire second season within hours of its release (no judgment), you can take solace in knowing that you'll be reunited with your favourite Beverly Hills real estate agents sooner than you know it. Selling Sunset will return to Netflix for a third season this summer.
