All Of Our Burning Questions About Season 3 Of Netflix’s Selling Sunset

After making fans wait for more than a year, Netflix's sleeper hit series Selling Sunset has returned to the streaming platform with a brand new season brimming with drama to start to finish. Old habits die hard, and for the real estate professionals of the Oppenheim Group , that meant old rivalries are far from burning out — on the contrary, they're heating up. The bad blood between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn is alive and well, and the show's main rivals aren't only ones fighting in its second season; tensions also run high between the other stars of the series. Selling property in the 90210 was tough, but getting along proves to be even more challenging.