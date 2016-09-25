In an interview with Den of Geek, Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo had a lot of interesting things to say about his character, Victor Strand. But our favorite part was when he was asked how Strand handled stepping back as the leader while the female characters took charge.
"I think that Victor Strand is a feminist. I think he is all about girl power and supporting women," Domingo said. "I think he is establishing that with Alicia, and Alicia could definitely be his daughter. He is empowering this young woman to be seen in the world and to have her voice."
He also talked about how his attitude toward Alicia has evolved. He used to treat her "as if she were a child," he said. "But now, he is seeing this strong young woman and he is really interested in helping her find herself."
Though it shouldn't be, it's rare to hear men, real or fictional, identify as feminists. But there are all sorts of things a feminist can look like and Fear the Walking Dead provides a multidimensional and unconventional portrayal of one.
