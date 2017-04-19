When Sophia Amoruso was a dumpster-diving 22-year-old in Portland, the very last thing she probably expected was that, in less than 10 years, she’d become a millionaire CEO. Or that, in the year 2017, Netflix would be rolling out an original show about her life called Girlboss. And yet, both of those things happened.
Before binging Netflix’s Girlboss, set to drop on April 21, it’s wise to acquaint yourself with Amoruso’s legacy — both its triumphs and its controversies. While the fictional account starring Britt Robertson is pretty sensational, Amoruso’s life doesn’t need too much sprucing up to make entertaining. There are enough twists and turns to keep you hooked until the very last slide.
It just goes to show that life is a long, winding, and unpredictable road. Think of Sophia Amoruso as a millennial Cinderella, weaving vintage rags into veritable riches before our very eyes.
If you’re interested, pick up her memoir and guide to life, #Girlboss, for a deep dive into the Nasty Gal founder’s thought processes.