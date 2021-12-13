I’ve rediscovered a comfort in giving new meaning to the traditions I used to reject out of fear of not fitting in. Making time to head back to my family home and sit around the dinner table in the glow of those two candles on a Friday, now radiates with love and connection to family. Though I may not attend Synagogue, calling my Jewish Grandparents overseas on Rosh Hashanah to wish them ‘Happy Holidays’ is just as important to me as spending hours reciting sacred prayer may be to the more observant. Although I no longer fast on Yom Kippur, I check in with my friends who chose to, sending them my best for the hungry day ahead. My relationship with Judaism now has almost come full circle, reminiscent of the days of home-grown Hebrew school, when it was all just for fun.