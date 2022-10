We Need A Comeback Of The Curly-Haired Heroine

Like Mia, I, too, spent years trying to coax the bigness into leaving my hair. I, too, went to salons where the Big Reveal was touted as an occasion for celebration. Stylists applied heat to my curls until my hair flowed dead to my shoulders, then swirled me around so I could get a glimpse of a new me who would last until my next shower. I knew I would receive many more compliments that week. I knew I’d feel a bit more like royalty.