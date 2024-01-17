Black Women Won Big At The Emmys — But It’s Embarrassing Award Shows Are Still “Making History”

Awards are subjective. And maybe these actresses will get their accolades in due time. Or maybe they won’t. The fact that in 75 years, there’s still history being made when it comes to rewarding Black talent is just more proof that recognition from legacy institutions will not save us, and that the ecosystem of Hollywood that hinges on awards for development deals and as a marker of success is set up for them to fail. Listen, I know awards are fun. I’m not trying to suck the joy out of this moment. But I also don’t want it to be fleeting. The headlines about the Emmys today will celebrate its diversity. The show will be championed for finally acknowledging the right people and their work. Our faves will get their flowers. As they should! You know what they should also get? Money. And the same perks and privileges their white peers get. Maybe Hollywood really is changing, and last night was an indication of that shift, or maybe we’ll have to wait another 30 years to see so many of our faves win. Either way, for now, we can celebrate our cousins in our heads, Brunson and Edebiri, and yell “Mother!” at Nash-Betts while holding the Television Academy accountable for its unfortunate voting history. Black women made history at The Emmys. It's time these “firsts” remain relics of the past and become obsolete in the future.