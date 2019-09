She has also had to be intentional about owning her voice. She told me, “It’s taken me a long time to allow myself to be who I am. To be as big as I am when I’m feeling big. To be as loud as I am when I’m feeling loud. And to also give myself space to feel as quiet as I am when I’m feeling quiet.” This self-assuredness seems to have been worth the wait. Ross really is as light-hearted as you think she is. She laughs without remorse — at any given moment she’s likely to let out the same cackle you might reserve for an inside joke with your best friend. She credits some of this to her father. “My dad is hilarious. I don’t know if I got it genetically, but his perspective and point of view on life and ability to laugh at himself and laugh at life and see the humor in life is something that I love about him. And that I’m very grateful I got that.” And she certainly did. Her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy is not for naught. Ross shines on sitcoms like Girlfriends and black-ish. But for all of her success in the genre, she’s never considered herself a comedian. ”I don’t know if I’ve ever considered myself funny,” she told me. “But I think I’m really silly. I do find humor in life... in a lot of things” she added with an uncontrolled chuckle. So if you ever find yourself wondering how Tracee Ellis Ross manages to make you smile every time she opens her mouth, know that it’s because humor found her, not the other way around.