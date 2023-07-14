Buteau stars as Mavis Beaumont, a thirty-something New Yorker who’s living a charmed life; she’s got a great job as an assistant stylist, and she gets to work with the love of her life almost every single day on the set of high profile fashion shoots. Mavis is living the dream, but it quickly becomes a nightmare when she finds her long-term boyfriend and creative partner in bed with another woman. Devastated by the personal and professional betrayal — who wants to work with their cheating ex? — our protagonist leaves the glamorous Harlem high-rise they once shared for a fresh start in a place she never expected to land: a cramped two-bedroom apartment in Prospect Heights with a roommate she met through a sketchy website. (Been there, girl.)