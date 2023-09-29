Sex Education’s Final Season Has A Lot Less Sex — But It’s Just As Brave

The finale episode features a typical trope of the genre: a school dance. In the world of teen TV, this would be the storyline that reunites our romantic leads with a night of first-time sex. I even naively expected an Otis and Maeve reunion but Sex Education played with my expectation. After seasons of Eric and Otis having “will they, won't they” romances with other characters, it’s each other who they’re dancing with and spending the night with (playing Smash Bros). Although both characters have had romantic storylines over the course of the show, Nunn reminds us that their platonic soulmate bond is still the most central.