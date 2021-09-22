What Sex Education Gets So Right About Aimee’s Sexual Assault Trauma

But more recent programmes have shifted the focus away from the perpetrator and instead centre on the victim’s quiet sense of devastation after an attack. Programmes such as Netflix’s true-crime series Unbelievable, and Michaela Coel’s multi award-winning I May Destroy You have broken the mould when it comes to depicting sexual violation – the aftermath of assaults come without melodrama and theatrics, and sidesteps any sensationalism to provide an emotive telling of these devastating but tragically common stories of women.