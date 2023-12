The 35 Best Netflix Christmas Movies To Binge During Your Break

Christmas movies often have a reputation for cheesiness , but fear not, this list is a round-up of the best Christmas movies on Netflix that are slightly less likely to have you cringing from schmaltzy overload. Of course, there are still a few feel-good romps amongst this list, some family favourites, a few swoony rom-coms — and, because here at Refinery29 Australia we belong to the Die Hard-is-a-Christmas-movie camp, a few less conventional holiday viewing options. Listen, the rule is, if it contains a Christmas tree, you can justify to yourself that it’s a Christmas movie.