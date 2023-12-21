The 35 Best Netflix Christmas Movies To Binge During Your Break

There’s something about Christmas time that just seems perfect for indulging in some good old-fashioned movie nights. Maybe it’s the wholesome vibes. Maybe it’s the desire to snuggle up close with those around you (despite the sweltering heat!). Or maybe it’s the stress and chaos of the holiday season that has us frantically reaching for any little bit of escapism we can find. Whatever the reason and whatever your Christmas movie vibe, Netflix has got you covered.
Christmas movies often have a reputation for cheesiness, but fear not, this list is a round-up of the best Christmas movies on Netflix that are slightly less likely to have you cringing from schmaltzy overload. Of course, there are still a few feel-good romps amongst this list, some family favourites, a few swoony rom-coms — and, because here at Refinery29 Australia we belong to the Die Hard-is-a-Christmas-movie camp, a few less conventional holiday viewing options. Listen, the rule is, if it contains a Christmas tree, you can justify to yourself that it’s a Christmas movie.
Now, without further ado, here are Netflix’s best Christmas viewing options to binge-watch during your holiday break.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Did everyone else grow up to realise how deeply they relate to the Grinch? Everyone in the family can enjoy this surprisingly amusing Jim Carrey romp about a certain green Grinch who is determined to ruin Christmas for the residents of the nearby Whoville.
Elf (2003)
It wouldn’t be a Christmas movie list without Will Ferrell’s iconic Elf. The charming, funny and, well, plain silly (in the best way) movie follows Buddy the human raised by Santa’s elves as he travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. Get yourself a bowl of sugary treats (candy spaghetti optional) and settle in for a good time.
Love, Actually (2003)
Charming, romantic, and, yes, problematic, with some of truly the worst male characters in cinema history (we will never forgive you Alan Rickman), Love, Actually follows the lives of eight different couples and their lives around the most magical time of year – Christmas.
Violent Night (2022)
Christmas time and action movies — somehow they just go hand in hand now. Violent Night sees David Harbour don the iconic red suit and white beard and, well, indulge in some violent combat with a bunch of mercenaries. For those who like their Christmas viewing with a side of horror.
Shaun the Sheep: A Flight Before Christmas (2021)
Anyone who grew up on the whimsy of Wallace & Gromit is probably familiar with Shaun the Sheep, an equally gentle and adorable character. Cute sheep trying to rescue other equally cute sheep? Make yourself a cuppa tea and curl up with the family for this soft, delightful film.
Love Hard (2021)
One of the less cheesy offerings of the Christmas romance films, there’s a certain sharpness and wit to Love Hard that helps to stave off the festive schmaltz. An LA writer learns that she’s been catfished on a dating app after flying 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas. The charisma of the leads, Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O’Yang, really carry this film.
Da Kath and Kim Code (2005)
Who doesn’t want a dose of Kath and Kim around Christmastime? This time our iconic mother-daughter duo are tackling pole dancing, Michael Buble and Sharon’s new online love interest. A perfect accompaniment to that Christmas “cardonnay" — and one of the best Aussie Christmas flicks.
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)
For anyone not familiar with the Murderville series, basically Will Arnett stars as Detective Terry Seattle and his celebrity guests star as… whoever he wants them to be. That’s right, it’s all improv, and it’s a sheer delight watching the banter, the breaks and the ridiculousness.
Holidate (2020)
It might be another Christmas romcom, but Holidate is still a fun and likeable movie that sits low on the Christmas-cheese-o’metre. Fed up with fielding questions and comments on her single status around Christmas, Sloane (Emma Roberts) embarks on the romance trope we know and love – fake dating.
Klaus (2019)
Klaus took out the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, so you know this isn’t just your average Christmas animated film. This heartfelt film follows a postman named Jesper who, after flunking out of the postman academy, happens upon a reclusive toymaker named Klaus.
A Moody Christmas (2012)
Whilst technically a Christmas-themed television series, when it comes to Christmas viewing, A Moody Christmas is a must-watch. The iconic Aussie series follows the dysfunctional Moody family on Christmas Day over the span of six years.
Carol (2015)
Following the winter romance of Carol Aid (the impeccable Cate Blanchett) and Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), Carol is a beautifully sumptuous film set, you guessed it, during the Christmas period. The simmering sexual tension and amazing performances make this an absolute standout film.
L.A Confidential (1997)
L.A Confidential tells the story of an investigation into homicides and corruption and yes, we’re going to count it as a Christmas movie because the inciting incident is “Bloody Christmas.” So, a Christmas thriller? Definitely on board for that.
A Very Murray Christmas (2015)
Whilst Bill Murray has had his fair share of dodgy moments recently, A Very Murray Christmas rolls out the celebrity guests and singalongs in a way that makes for a thoroughly festive and enjoyable hour. Less of a movie and more of a series of performances, but still worth a watch.
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Christmas is a recurring motif in Steven Spielberg’s crime comedy-drama film, so it definitely counts as festive viewing. With Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Hanks starring as cat-and-mouse — or conman and FBI agent — this crime caper is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr, who successfully performed cons worth millions of dollars.
Christmas With the Kranks (2004)
Jamie Lee Curtis is having A Moment lately, so it’s a good time to watch your way through her back catalogue of movies. Christmas With the Kranks is a family-friendly caper of hijinks and chaos that follows the Krank family after they decide they won’t be celebrating Christmas.
Mean Girls (2004)
Yes, the single Jingle Bell Rock scene is what classifies Mean Girls as Christmas viewing. I don’t make the rules. The iconic 00’s movie is endlessly quotable, a trip down nostalgia lane and perfect festive escapism watching.
Let It Snow (2019)
We love a teen movie moment, and Let It Snow is the perfect YA Christmas movie that doesn’t go too heavy on the sickly sweetness. When a group of high school students are trapped by a snowstorm, they find their friendships and relationships tested.
A Boy Called Christmas (2021)
Christmas means family time, which means family movies, and A Boy Called Christmas is one for the littles and the olds. Filled with fun and whimsy, it follows a boy named Nikolas who sets out on a quest in search of his father. Perfect for a night after tackling the stress-filled shopping centres!
In Bruges (2008)
In Bruges follows two hitmen laying low after a botched job and, yes, it takes place over Christmas, which means I’ll argue to the death that it’s definitely festive viewing. The movie itself is darkly funny, brilliantly written, and superbly acted by the endlessly charismatic duo, Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell.
Over Christmas (2020)
Okay, technically this is another TV series, but with a single season of only three episodes, it’s basically a long movie anyway, right? Over Christmas is a German series that centres on Bastian, who returns home for Christmas to a wealth of family-induced chaos. Sharp, fast-paced and entirely watchable.
Single All The Way (2021)
Whilst admittedly a little on the cheesy side, Single All The Way deserves a watch and a mention for being Netflix’s first queer Christmas romcom. Another of the fake-dating Christmas stories, Single All The Way centres around best friends Peter and Nick who are definitely just friends and absolutely not secretly in love with each other at all.
The Grinch (2018)
No, we haven’t mistakenly put the Jim Carrey film on twice; The Grinch is the animated version of the familiar tale of Whoville and the Christmas-hating Grinch. With Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the titular character, it’s a festive, endearing and family-friendly watch.
The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
Another family-friendly watch, The Christmas Chronicles sees Kurt Russell embody jolly old Saint Nick with an impressively dignified set of curled hair. We love to see it. The movie is all about siblings Kate and Teddy planning to kidnap Santa, and, yes, it’s a little silly but it’ll warm the cockles of your heart nonetheless.
A Bad Mom’s Christmas (2017)
If you’ve ever felt like just throwing it all in and saying, “to hell with Christmas — it’s too much work” then this might be the movie for you. A Bad Mom’s Christmas, the sequel to Bad Moms, is about three women rebelling against Christmas expectations. It’s brash, loud, funny and coarse, and definitely not your usual sweet wholesome Christmas viewing!
Smiley (2022)
Another television series sneaking its way into the list, Smiley is a queer Spanish romantic comedy following Alex and Bruno as they navigate missing connections, hesitations and mishaps in their quest for love and happiness.
American Psycho (2000)
Yes, you read that right. The 2000 thriller has Christmas trees, reindeer ears, and also a lot of murder — but let’s focus on the first two things, okay? Psychologically chilling, intensely gory and very creepy, American Psycho is definitely not one for the whole family.
Bojack Horseman: A Christmas Special (2014)
Whilst technically an episode, Bojack’s Christmas special was released between seasons, so we’ll count it as a mini-film. Everyone’s favourite depressed horse is not feeling the Christmas spirit in this special, especially when a “Horsin’ Around” Christmas special surfaces.
Four Christmases (2008)
Ah, the early 00s, when every film seemed to star Vince Vaughn or Reese Witherspoon — in Four Christmases, you get both! Entertaining, with a heart beneath the amusement, Four Christmases follows a couple’s attempt to skirt Christmas and head abroad — only to have their plans foiled by their respective parents.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
Let’s face it: Christmas movies are always going to skew towards the family friendly, and the best thing to do is embrace it and live your most wholesome life during the festive period. Jingle Jangle is a musical delight for all ages, dazzlingly bright and joyful in its story of a toymaker and his granddaughter.
A Christmas Gift From Bob (2020)
The name might sound a little off-putting, but A Christmas Gift from Bob is actually based on the true story of street musician James Bowen and the cat, Bob, who helped him survive living on the streets. A little cheesy, but heartwarming enough to make it a decent Christmas feel-good watch.
Dash & Lily (2020)
A whirlwind Christmas romance over eight episodes, Dash & Lily is a charming, funny and delightful little slice of escapism that’s perfect for some wholesome, Christmas viewing. Our two young protagonists, Dash and Lily, pass a notebook back and forth across New York City.
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (2020)
Am I only putting this on the list because it stars our queen and icon Dolly Parton? Maybe. It follows the classic Christmas formula — a Grinch-esque character who must learn the spirit of Christmas — but there’s enough Dolly to bring a smile to your face.
The Shining (1980)
The winter snowstorm? The chunky sweaters? The argument can definitely be made that The Shining takes place over the Christmas period. Not to mention the themes — tumultuous family troubles, conflict between a couple — it absolutely fits the festive movie formula, right? So tee up Jack Torrence and his family’s fateful visit to the Overlook Hotel this Christmas for some creepy, classic viewing.