How Does Mean Girls' Most Iconic Scene Hold Up Today? We Asked 5 Real Teens

Accompanied by a hand-drawn map of North Shore High, Janice’s intro becomes Cady’s survival guide to high school. It also becomes one of the reasons Mean Girls is one of the most iconic high school movies of all time , joining the ranks of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Breakfast Club, Heathers, and Grease. Like Heathers — and unlike Grease — Mean Girls has bite, thanks to a script by Saturday Night Live alumni and general comedic goddess Tina Fey. The film celebrates its 15-year-anniversary April 30, and for all the good it has done in the world (Halloween costumes, one-liners, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried's careers, and inspo for Ariana Grande's record-breaking music video “Thank U, Next”), labeling a group of 17-year-old girls “Unfriendly Black Hotties,” isn’t one of them. But, as the saying goes, that was then and this is now. It arguably doesn’t ruin the movie, but it’s hard not to notice just how poorly that particular scene has aged. But it’s 2019. Gen Z doesn’t have to applaud outdated punchlines or play into stereotypes, racist and otherwise.