It’s hard to believe, but people have been saying “She doesn’t even go here!” for 15 years. “On Wednesdays we wear pink” for 15 years. “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” For. 15. Years. Yep, on April 30, Mean Girls has its 15th anniversary. And even though it feels like it came out just yesterday, obviously, a lot has gone on in that time. Now, the Mean Girls cast has grown up, been nominated for Oscars, and one even opened a beach club in Mykonos. How times have changed!
Looking at the Mean Girls cast, the trajectories of most of the actors are pretty impressive. There are Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lizzy Caplan, who weren’t very well known at the time, but who went on to find huge success in movies and on TV. Then there are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were already a big deal in 2004 and just kept on making awesome things (and probably will forever).
Of course, not everyone’s story is as positive. Everyone knows Lindsay Lohan really had a tough go of it post-Mean Girls, but she’s still had some notable projects in these past 15 years.
These big names are really only scratching the surface, though, because this was huge cast. What’s Kevin G up to now? What happened to Gretchen’s non-boyfriend Jason? Does Aaron Samuels’ hair still look sexy pushed back? All these questions and more are answered in this look back at the stars of Mean Girls, then and now.
Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron
Lohan was already a star before she became Cady Heron. She’d done The Parent Trap in 1998, Freaky Friday in 2003, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen had come out only two months before Mean Girls. She was also only a few months away from releasing her classic song “Rumors."
Lindsay Lohan Now
A lot happened with Lohan between 2004 and now, including becoming a paparazzi fixture during the heydey of the Los Angeles celeb partying scene, going to rehab, and having a number of run-ins with the law. These days, she’s living abroad and has made headlines for some erratic behavior. She also opened a beach club in Mykonos, Greece that is the subject of an MTV reality show called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.
Rachel McAdams as Regina George
Regina George was really the breakout role for Rachel McAdams. And it’s pretty wild to think now, but it was only two months before another huge role for her: Allie in The Notebook.
Rachel McAdams Now
McAdams has starred in a ton of movies since Mean Girls, including Wedding Crashers, Sherlock Holmes, A Most Wanted Man, and Spotlight, for which she was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2016. She also became a mom in 2018.
Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels
As long as people know what Mean Girls is, Jonathan Bennett will be remembered on October 3. The actor had a ton of other roles pre- and post-Mean Girls, but nothing stuck the way Aaron did.
Jonathan Bennett Now
Since Mean Girls, Bennett has continued to act, but has also been on TV as himself on a variety of shows. He hosted Cake Wars and Halloween Wars on the Food Network, was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, and competed on Celebrity Big Brother. He also co-wrote a Mean Girls-themed cookbook called The Burn Cookbook. Recipes include You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa and Fetch-uccine Alfredo.
Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith
Mean Girls was Seyfried’s first movie. Before that, she had roles on the soap operas All My Children and As the World Turns. And while she may have played ditzy Karen Smith, who swore she had "ESPN" in the film, she soon proved to everyone that she was not being typecast.
Amanda Seyfried Now
Since Mean Girls, Seyfried starred in the TV series Big Love, both Mamma Mia! movies, played Cosette in Les Misérables, and was in last year’s critically acclaimed First Reformed. As for her personal life, she got married and welcomed a baby in 2017.
Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners
Chabert had done a ton of work before she became Toaster Strudel heiress Gretchen Wieners. She was on Party of Five for years, and also voiced Eliza on The Wild Thornberrys.
Lacey Chabert Now
Chabert continues to do a lot of voiceover work, including for Family Guy and Transformers: Rescue Bots. She’s also been in a bunch of Hallmark movies, so if you’re looking for her, there’s a good chance you’ll find her there at Christmas. Like her fellow Plastics, she has also gotten married and welcomed a child since Mean Girls.
Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian
Caplan had a lot of acting experience before being cast as Janis Ian, including roles on Freaks and Geeks and Smallville, but she’ll always be remembered for feeding Regina George Kalteen bars and Janice Ian's epic speech.
Lizzy Caplan Now
Caplan went on to appear in Cloverfield, True Blood, Bachelorette, and Masters of Sex, for which she was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Daniel Franzese as Damian
“You go, Glenn Coco!” will be remembered for all of time, and that’s thanks to the delivery of the line from Daniel Franzese, who played Damian. Also, “She doesn’t even go here!” Also, “Don’t look at me.”
Daniel Franzese Now
Franzese has had a lot of TV roles since Mean Girls, but Damian is definitely the role he’s still best known for. He also does stand-up comedy and has toured around the country. Franzese has said Mean Girls helped him come out as gay, because he was told how much his character helped gay fans who watched the movie, and he decided to make his own sexuality public, too.
Rajiv Surendra Now
Surendra had a couple acting roles before Mean Girls, but only one afterward in a short film. He went on to become an artist and calligrapher. He also wrote a memoir titled The Elephants in my Backyard about his years-long pursuit of playing the lead role in the Life of Pi movie, only for it to go to someone else.
Diego Klattenhoff Now
While he had a pretty small part in Mean Girls, his acting career has been thriving since, including starring on Homeland and The Blacklist.
Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury
Ms. Norbury was a teacher, yes, but she also was a bartender at TJ Calamity’s and an alleged drug dealer. And Tina Fey was Ms. Norbury, yes, but she was also the writer of the Mean Girls screenplay and don’t you forget it.
Tina Fey Now
Obviously, Fey was known before Mean Girls for Saturday Night Live, and things just kept going full speed from there. 30 Rock, which she created, wrote, and starred in premiered in 2006. She also created, wrote, and acted in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which premiered in 2015. She’s starred in a bunch of movies, and released her hit book, Bossypants, in 2011. And, taking things back to Mean Girls, she wrote the Mean Girls musical.
Amy Poehler as Mrs. George
No one can forget Amy Poehler as Mrs. George with her mocktails, pink tracksuit, and videotaping skills. The character was even recreated by Kris Jenner for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video.
Amy Poehler Now
Like Fey, Poehler was known for SNL before Mean Girls, and just had so much continued success afterward. Parks and Recreation, on which she played the iconic Leslie Knope, premiered in 2009. She’s also starred in movies including Inside Out, Blades of Glory, Baby Mama, and Sisters, the latter two with Fey. She also released her book, Yes Please, in 2014.
Tim Meadows as Mr. Duvall
Another SNL alum, Meadows played Mr. Duvall, the principal with carpal tunnel syndrome, who “did not leave the Southside for this.”
Tim Meadows Now
Meadows’ resume is extensive and includes Bob’s Burgers, The Goldbergs, Trainwreck, and Grown Ups. He also was in Mean Girls 2, the TV movie sequel.
Ana Gasteyer Now
After Mean Girls and SNL, Gasteyer starred in the TV series Suburgatory and The Goldbergs, along with Meadows, among many other roles.
Neil Flynn Now
Flynn has also had a number of roles since Mean Girls, including starring on The Middle from 2009-2018.
