Merry Episode-mas!: These Are 15 Of TV’s Best Christmas Episodes

It's December — and you know what that means. Binge-eating chocolate almonds by the tin, putting Christmas lights up in front of your house (that you'll inevitably never take down), and of course, whacking on some good ol' cheesy Christmas movies.
In our opinion, perhaps one of the greatest Christmas traditions isn't actually the Christmas movie — it's the humble Christmas television episode. You know the ones — they're sandwiched somewhere between Marissa Cooper's drug use on The OC and the sexual tension between Jess and Nick on New Girl. They're a brief intermission from the standard programming, where snowy landscapes, gift-giving, and Christmas trees are the norm.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best Christmas episodes on television — from the creation of Festivus on Seinfeld, to Jess and Dean punching on in a snowy Stars Hollow, to episodes that capture Christmas dinner stress, à la The Bear.