Where To Buy A Real Christmas Tree In Every Major City In Australia

Christmas is just around the corner! I’ll let you take a beat to have a momentary existential crisis regarding the rapid passing of time (wasn’t it February just yesterday??) but once you’ve recovered, it’s time to think about the important things. Namely – getting into that Christmas spirit. There will be no Grinches on our watch. And if there’s one thing guaranteed to lift your mood, it’s leaning into all things "'tis the season” and giving yourself over to the silly season.
So what better way to kick off your festive season than getting yourself a Christmas tree – a real Christmas tree? Of course there’s nothing wrong with an artificial one, but once you've spent Christmas surrounded by the scent of pine, you'll know that there’s definitely a distinct festive vibe that comes with having the real thing.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
We've rounded up every place where you can get yourself a real Christmas tree in Australia, so queue up Mariah Carey’s classic Christmas songs (with All I Want for Christmas first, naturally), dig up those decorations out of the storage closet and set aside a night for some wholesome Christmas tree decorating festivities.
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Sydney
Dural Christmas Farm
Dural Christmas Tree Farm has been supplying Sydneysiders with festive goodness for over two decades. They usually open their doors for a “tagging weekend” prior to the general public getting their pick, but you’ll need to jump on their Facebook page to get the details for booking yourself in. If you miss out, never fear – from November 25, their doors open for people to choose freshly cut Christmas trees (with bonus appearances from the local Santa, so bring along the kiddies to make a day of it!)
879 Old Northern Rd, Dural NSW 2158
School Trees
School Trees is run by “Your Local School” and all proceeds from trees purchased from go directly to your local school’s P&C – to date, the entire website has helped to raise over $1000,000 for local Sydney schools like Annandale North Public, Ferncourt Public, Bondi Public etc. There’s no farm to visit for this one – trees are bought online and collected on a “collection day” but it’s a great way to help inject some funds into the community!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Merlino’s Christmas Trees
Each year, Merlino’s Christmas Trees chooses a local charity to support, and is often able to donate thousands of dollars. That means you can give back when you get your Christmas tree – win, win! The entire place is family owned and run and you’ll be guaranteed friendly service from all helpers on site.
260 Great N Rd, Wareemba NSW 2046
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Melbourne
Dandenong Christmas Tree Farm
Located 40km South East of Melbourne, Dandenong Christmas Farm has been in operation for nearly 50 years, and takes pride in their carefully styled and regularly pruned Christmas trees. You can visit the farm or order online on their website.
336 Brown Rd, Officer VIC 3809
Mornington Peninsula’s Christmas Tree Farm
Established over 35 years ago, Mornington Peninsula Christmas Tree Farm offers trees from $70 upwards depending on the height you’re after. Plus, a visit to the farm is an opportunity for tractor rides! Because who doesn’t want to live their farm-girl-core dreams while picking out their perfect tree?
1680 Stumpy Gully Road, MOOROODUC 3933
Melbourne Christmas Tree Farm
The Melbourne Christmas Tree Farm opens its doors to the public on Nov 22, 2023 and is the biggest Christmas tree farm in Melbourne. It's just 30 minutes from the CBD, meaning you won’t have to trek it too far to score the tree of your dreams, plus they run Christmas markets from Nov 25-26 and Dec 02-03. Christmas shopping done in one hit and nabbing a perfect tree? That’s efficiency at its finest.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
319 Leakes Rd, Plumpton VIC 3555
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Adelaide
Christmas Tree Farm
Located just 30 minutes from Adelaide’s CBD, Christmas Tree Farm has been operating since 1955, opening their doors each year from the end of November right up until December 23. It prides itself on being as sustainable and carbon neutral as possible, organising post-Christmas tree-pick-ups that allow them to use the mulch of the old trees on the budding new ones on the farm. Plus the farm has a petting zoo of rescued farm animals. A Christmas tree purchase with a side of goat petting? What more could you want?
51 Sugarloaf Rd, Chandlers Hill SA 5159
Santa Trees Christmas Farm Adelaide
A family-run business that’s been supplying Adelaide with Christmas trees for over 20 years, Santa Trees Christmas Farm not only offers an opportunity to create that Christmas memory by choosing the perfect tree, but is also a great spot for a picnic. This means you can settle yourself in the pine-scented air for a nice post-purchase snack.
137 Norsworthy Rd, Forreston SA 5233
Adelaide Hills Christmas Trees
Open from the 25 of November for your Christmas tree perusal, Adelaide Hills Christmas Trees also offers delivery and post-Christmas pick-up for old trees. They encourage pre-ordering, so make sure to get in quick so you don’t miss out!
820 Mt Barker Rd, Verdun SA
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Brisbane and the Gold Coast
Gold Coast Christmas Trees
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If Christmas season has you run off your feet and the thought of driving out to a farm is less “wholesome joy” and more “whole heap of headache” then Gold Coast Christmas Trees has got you covered. You can order online from four different sizes up to 3 metres tall and have it delivered right to your door and set up as well.
Chrissy Trees 4 U
If you want to tag and choose your own real Christmas tree this year, Chrissy Trees 4 U has set aside the 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th of November for people to experience the joy of picking out their perfect tree. Definitely a perfect pre-Christmas-season event to start getting excited for December!
328 Reedy Creek Rd, Benair QLD 4610
Granite Belt Christmas Farm
Of course the Christmas tree is important, we know that — but the decorations are equally important, and Granite Belt Christmas Farm’s Mistletoe Store has over 20,000 decorations to choose from to create your perfect festive aesthetic. In fact, a visit to pick out your tree is a whole event at this place, with a cafe, Rudolph’s Ice Cream Bar and a chance to feed and pet farm animals!
321 Aerodrome Rd, Applethorpe QLD 4378
Atherton Christmas Tree Farm
With more than 30 acres of land, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to find your perfect Christmas tree amongst those on offer at Atherton Christmas Tree Farm. Plus, this is the perfect place to really hone into that Christmas spirit, with their Big Red Barn literally bursting at the seams with thousands of Christmas decorations. They also boast the “best slow-cooked hot chocolate” — I don’t care if it’s summer in Australia, let me live my stereotypical Hallmark Christmas dreams!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9658 Kennedy Hwy, Upper Barron QLD 4883
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Canberra and the ACT
Christmas Tree Keng
Operating since 1987, Christmas Tree Keng boasts a sustainable and carbon-neutral practice, replacing harvested trees with fast-growing young trees and hand-pruning all their produce. They welcome people attending the farm to choose their very own trees to take home.
242 Shingle Hill Way, Bywong NSW 2620
Santa’s Shaped Christmas Tree
Providing high-quality shaped and pruned pine Christmas trees to Canberra for over 20 years, Santa’s Shaped Christmas Tree is located 40 kilometres outside the CBD and prides itself on the stylish shape of its trees, regularly pruning them all year round.
4144 Gundaroo Rd, Gundaroo NSW 2620
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Perth
Christmas Trees of Wanneroo
With prices starting at $140, Christmas Trees of Wanneroo offers up thick and bushy trees for your festive season. You’ll have to cut down your own at this farm, but a saw and trolley are supplied in case you’re a tool-less millennial like myself, who barely even owns a hammer.
99 Rousset Rd, Mariginiup WA 6078
S&G Christmas Trees
If you’re saddled with a tiny car, or no car at all, and transporting a tree in Perth is out of the question, S&G Christmas trees has got you covered. The trees are ordered online and delivered to your door, with professional setup included. Talk about service! That way you can get to the important part — the decorating — as soon as possible.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Perth Christmas Trees
If Christmas markets and real Christmas trees are your vibe, then you’re in luck — Perth Christmas Trees sells Christmas trees at a range of different markets held across Perth, including Stirling Markets, Mount Claremont Markets and the Swanbourne Markets. Check out their website to see when they’re coming to a market near you!
Wilbury’s Christmas Trees
Fancy a trip to the wine region of WA — Swan Valley — and want to pick up your Christmas tree while you’re there? Wilbury’s Christmas Trees might just be the ticket! Pair your next Christmas lunch in the valley with choosing your perfect tree.
8350 W Swan Rd, Henley Brook WA 6055
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Tasmania
Killiecrankie Farm
With its tongue-in-cheek website (I kind of love being called a responsible adult who is capable of handling sharp objects!), Killiecrankie Farm brings the vibes in spades. You’re able to cut down your own tree here and, if you’ve travelled a fair distance, you can also have a picnic on the farm and make a day of it!
228 Glengarry Rd, Glengarry TAS 7275