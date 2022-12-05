During the holidays there is plenty of opportunity for conflict and difficult feelings. Often some preparation can be helpful. If we can anticipate who's going to be there, what are the likely pitfalls or comments that might make us feel judged? Can we craft some responses in advance? Even writing them down will often commit them to our memory so that it's a lot easier at the time when our emotions are piqued and we have less access to our rational cognitive functions. For example: "This is a difficult subject for me to talk about so I'd rather not go there, hope you understand." You can also use distraction or avoidance, or a jocular (not sarcastic) sense of humour as a way to diffuse difficult scenarios. The more direct ways are harder to do but they're often the most effective. Good luck.