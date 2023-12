Feel like you need more # Kathony goodness in your life? Well, you're in luck. Brownell said that we'll keep seeing all our favourite Bridgerton siblings (and their boos). "We feel like those moments when the whole family is together is what really makes the show and makes all of us, I think, want to be a Bridgerton. So yes, you will definitely be seeing Daphne, Anthony and Kate — how much, I don’t want to say quite yet, but you have to tune in." There's no word yet on if our favourite, Simon (Rege Jean Page) will be appearing yet, but we're crossing all our fingers and toes.