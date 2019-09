"I think most women have experienced it, even if it's just feeling unsafe rejecting somebody," Adams told The Hollywood Reporter in her new interview alongside Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon and the novel's author Gillian Flynn. "And apologizing, 'Oh, I'm so sorry, I must have been sending you the wrong signal,' when, really, it's like, 'No, I think I said I don't want to go out with you, I don't know how that's the wrong signal. I think we should just be friends and I'm not sure why you're at my doorstep,' it's that unsafe feeling."