According To A New Study, 94% Of Women In Entertainment Can Say #MeToo

Of the 843 women surveyed, 87% had encountered verbal sexual harassment which includes "unwelcome sexual comments" as well as sexual jokes to or about the survey participant. The survey reports smaller numbers for more blatant forms of harassment. Almost a quarter of responders reported being forced to perform a sexual act. (This number is still high: That means almost one in four women working in Hollywood experience sexual assault.) One in ten participants reported being asked to be naked for an audition without being notified in advance, and about two-fifths reported being shown sexual photos without their consent. Furthermore, only one in four women who reported having experienced sexual harassment said they'd reported it.