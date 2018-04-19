Gillian Flynn brought amazing (but totally sociopathic) Amy to life in her acclaimed novel Gone Girl, and, later, adapted her own story for the big screen. Now, the writer — who also penned the novels Sharp Objects and Dark Places — is heading to television to tell a story of someone else's initial creation. This one is creepy, culty, and will hopefully keep us as on edge as all of Flynn's previous novels did.
According to Variety, Amazon has just ordered nine episodes of Utopia, with Flynn onboard as creator, executive producer and showrunner. The show has been in the works since 2015, when it was originally conceived for HBO. Now, it will be just one of many projects that Flynn will work on with Amazon Studios, where she has an overall deal.
Based on a U.K. series of the same name, Utopia tells the story of young adults who become entangled with a "deep state organization" after they receive a graphic novel that reveals a dark conspiracy. The circumstances force these unlikely characters to embark on a mission that will ultimately save the world.
Amazon tends to release their shows' seasons all at once, which makes them perfect for binging — though it also means that Utopia likely won't hit our screens for quite some time. Fortunately for Flynn fans, her novel Sharp Objects is getting the TV treatment at HBO, where Amy Adams will star in the eight-episode limited series. Sharp Objects does not have a release date yet, but will premiere at the Austin Television Festival on June 7 — which likely means that we'll get some new Flynn TV content by summer.
Girl, we can't wait.
