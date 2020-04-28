The deeply unsettling story of the Homecoming Transitional Support Center continues in season two of the Amazon Prime original series Homecoming, and it promises to be even more twisted than you remember.
Homecoming’s second season focuses on the mysterious Jackie (Janelle Monáe), who finds herself at the Geist Group’s live-in facility for veterans after waking up in a boat with zero recollection of how she got there — or who she is. As if adjusting to life as a civilian isn't hard enough, Jackie also can't shake the disturbing feeling that something isn't quite right with the world she's trying so hard to understand.
"I knew something was wrong with me, but I couldn't explain it to anyone," she says in the show's trailer. "It was like the people around me were keeping a secret, like we were in a movie, and everybody knew we were in a movie except for me."
Jackie is right — there's definitely something sketchy going on, and it has everything to do with the group of high-powered officials overseeing the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. Our heroine's desperate attempt to find answers to her past leads her to the heart of a secret military plot that involves a secret laboratory and a new species of truly terrifying-looking plants.
While Homecoming's former protagonist Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) won't be making a comeback — Roberts is serving as executive producer for this season — Walter Cruz (Stephan James) and Audrey Temple (Hong Chau) are still very much weaved into the story. The talented ensemble cast will be joined by heavy hitters Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack.
If you thought this show couldn't get any stranger after the first installment, you thought wrong. Season two of Homecoming premieres on Amazon Prime on May 22.
