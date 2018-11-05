So Heidi takes matters into her own hands. After Walter moves a straightened pen on her desk — the greatest sign of their little in-joke and relationship — Heidi asks her patient to get some lunch. For Walter, it’s an unexpected but nice request. For Heidi, she’s deciding to give Walter a double dose of the drugs peddled to the Homecoming patients under the guise of normal cafeteria food. Every week, the dose of the drugs in the food increases. This means Heidi is purposefully giving Walter a mega dose of the highest amount of the “medicine” possible. And, she’s also going to take a single dose of the highly medicated food herself. The effects of the drugs on a person without any tolerance is a complete unknown, but Heidi is willing to take the chance to protect Walter.