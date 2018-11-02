Why did Thomas excitedly run off after finding that leaf in his pocket?

I really thought we would get an answer to this at the last minute. For a second, I believed that maybe it was some special Yellowstone Park leaf and he would pop up in the diner with Heidi and Walter, too. But alas, we will have to wait. I do have one theory to add: when Shrier handed the leaf to Thomas, it was completely brown. But when he took it out of his pocket, a day later, it looked greener, and healthier. We never found out where exactly Shrier was working. Is he still being fed harmful drugs? Drugs that deteriorate more than just his minds?