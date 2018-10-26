At the center of the story is Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson), an American dancer from Ohio who is accepted into a prestigious Berlin dance academy, Markos Dance Company, run by Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton), an intoxicating figure who becomes a sort-of mentor to the newest member of her dance coven. To keep spoilers at a minimum (at the direct wishes of Guadagnino who, when asked about Susie and Blanc's relationship, told Refinery29, "This is really for the audience to make up their mind. I would be a disgraced filmmaker if I gave my own interpretation of the film"), there won't be any details about the film's core arc, but I will tell you that one dance-torture scene is so fucking crazy, oozy, and yucky that I wanted to close my ears, not my eyes, as to not miss a moment of the dance. The scene is gory, yet still somehow beautiful. "It shows what violence does to people," Guadagnino said, when asked about the noises heard during the scene. "We literally took [those noises] by the horns, and made it big."