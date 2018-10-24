Though directed and written by men (the script was written by David Kajganich, who has a gift for horror — he’s also behind the upcoming Stephen King film, Pet Sematary) what’s striking about Suspiria is its distinctly feminine energy. Women make up the entire cast — the decision to have Swinton fill the only male lead role was intentional — and the issues at stake feel just as relevant today than they did in 1977. Suspiria is about female power: the strength of the female body to writhe and contort in dance, both sensual and vicious; the regenerative power to give life; the intensity of sisterhood, and the vindictive need to hurt those — male or female — that flout it; the potency of simmering, repressed anger, and the devastation that it leaves in its wake once unleashed.