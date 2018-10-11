Why Tilda Swinton Was Cast As 82-Year-Old German Man In Suspiria

Still, while that all seems very theoretically reasoned, making Old Man Tilda Swinton a reality is a whole other matter. The convincing end result is the work of Academy Award-winning makeup artist Mark Coulier, who also worked with the actress on Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel. It took four hours to get her in full makeup every day, no small commitment since Klemperer eventually shares some scenes with Madame Blanc. Coulier also had to use prosthetics to make Swinton's neck appear thicker, and her jaw more square. And the pièce de résistance? A "nice, weighty set of genitalia," which Coulier built so that she could really get into character. Now that's true commitment.