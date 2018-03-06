Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Faking It
Faking It
Faking It:
The Favourite
by
Anne Cohen
Our Monthly Guide to the Magic of Filmmaking
Movies
How
Destroyer
Took Nicole Kidman From Glowing Hollywood Goddess To ...
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Why Tilda Swinton Was Cast As 82-Year-Old German Man In
Suspiria
by
Anne Cohen
Faking It
How
Sharp Objects
Faked The 400 Scars On Camille's Body
by
Anne Cohen
Hollywood Secrets
Faking It
Faking It: How
Red Sparrow
Made Torture Look So Terrifyingly Real
Anne Cohen
Mar 6, 2018
Faking It
Faking It: This Is How
I, Tonya
Nailed That Triple Axel
Anne Cohen
Jan 3, 2018
TV Shows
Faking It: This Is How
The Crown
Recreated Buckingham Palace
Anne Cohen
Dec 18, 2017
Faking It
Why One Controversial Element Of "This Is Us" Actually Has A Grea...
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
Faking It: How
Outlander
Got That Battle Scene To Look S...
by
Anne Cohen
Faking It
Faking It: Confessions Of A
Game Of Thrones
Animal Trainer
by
Anne Cohen
Faking It
Faking It: This Is Why The
Game Of Thrones
Sex Scenes Lo...
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Faking It: What It's Really Like To Be A Stuntwoman In Hollywood
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Faking It: How Do Actors Actually Learn To Speak With Accents?
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Faking It: This Is What Movie Drugs Are Actually Made Of
by
Abbie Winters
TV Shows
Faking It: What Do Actors Actually Smoke Onscreen?
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Faking It: This Is How Sex Scenes Really Get Made
by
Anne Cohen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted