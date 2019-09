The show's season 3 premiere, "The Battle Joined," was heavily focused around the historic battle of Culloden, the 1746 battle pitting Scottish supporters of Charles Stuart against the British forces of King George II. Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) faced off against his nemesis, British officer Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), and hundreds of extras gathered on a field near the village of Greengairs, Scotland, dressed up as Jacobites (supporters of the Stuarts, the descendants of King James II) and British redcoats to recreate the bloody conflict. (Fun fact: it was the last battle fought on British soil, and it lasted less than an hour .) Fake blood and stunt choreography aside (both of which we've covered in previous Faking It installments here , and here ), that means swords. And guns. Lots of them.