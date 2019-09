With all the ambulatory wounded dead, the British have to carry out the rest. Jamie volunteers to go first, but unfortunately when he gives his name (James Alexander Malcolm Mackenzie Fraser) Melton recognizes him. It seems his brother was John Grey, the obnoxious kid Jamie spared before the battle of Prestonpans in season 2 , earning him a debt of honor. (I love these oaths, “God’s blood!”) Melton, therefore, cannot kill Jamie without risking shame on the family, so instead, he dumps him in a wagon and sends him back to Lallybroch under cover of night. If he dies on the way, it won’t be on Melton’s head. Win win.