Claire makes a face, presumably because she found another progressive hottie approximately 200 years prior. Later, we see her getting ready for the aforementioned meeting with the boss. He is the worst, and suggests that Frank should watch his wife’s reading habits — she dares to have political opinions! (“The next thing you know she’ll be trying to let women into Harvard Law!”) Frank, whose progressive streak has its limits, just smiles awkwardly while very politely trying to defend his wife, with little success. No matter how open-minded he is for the time, he is still of his time.