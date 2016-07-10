Let's pop back to 1968, shall we? Claire, who has been fielding some snide remarks from Bri about her love for Frank, discovers that very same dragonfly in amber at a local museum. She then visits the Clan Fraser marker at Culloden to fill Jamie in about her life, their daughter, and her need to say goodbye. Ugh, those damn onions again.



Meanwhile, Bri and her new bestie, Roger, head off to the university. Who do they discover there, banging on about Scottish independence and the greatness of bonnie Prince Charlie? None other than Geillis Duncan, though she introduces herself as Gillian Edgars, spokesperson for a group called the White Roses of Scotland. What a wee little world.



Back at the house, Bri and Roger do some snooping through Reverend Wakefield's journals. It seems that Frank distanced himself from his ancestor, Jack Randall, after learning of his misdeeds. The shit really hits the fan after Bri discovers a newspaper clipping about Claire's three-year disappearance. She may be a history major, but it's not hard to do the math. There's no way Frank can be her biological father — Claire's got some explaining to do.



"It's complicated," Claire offers, in the biggest fucking understatement of all time. She tries to explain about the whole time-traveling, marrying a second Scottish husband thing, but Bri isn't buying it. After telling her mother she wishes she'd been the one to die, Bri stomps off to the pub with Roger. That went well!



They run into Gillian/Geillis at the pub, who happens to mention that she's leaving that night to "further the cause," which is shorthand for shagging Dougal MacKenzie and getting burned for witchcraft.



Claire happens to find Gillian's flyer at the house and recognizes her former friend. Geillis told her once that she came through the stones in 1968, so Claire rushes to her house. All she finds is Gillian's ne'er-do-well husband, Greg, a drunk Will Forte look-alike who moans about his wife's obsession with Scottish history. He conveniently passes out, allowing Claire to pocket some notebooks filled with sketches of Craigh na Dun. Upon further inspection, it appears that Gillian believed that time travel through the stones required a human sacrifice.



Bri and Roger return home. Together, they all piece together their findings. Gillian is clearly planning to go through the stones tonight, but warning her off comes with a complication: Roger, you see, is a descendent of Geillis and Dougal. Stopping her from traveling back in time and then having her baby would theoretically make Roger nonexistent. In the end, they decide to at least warn Gillian about the whole being-burned-at-the-stake thing.



Claire rushes off to Craigh na Dun with Bri and Roger, who are mostly there just to humor her. In true black-widow style, Gillian has offed Greg as her human sacrifice, gliding through the stones as they watch. The truth suddenly dawns on Bri, while Roger is sent to alert the police. Dawn is breaking when he returns. Bri urges him to tell Claire about the research Frank had commissioned. Long story short, James Fraser escaped execution at Culloden. He survived.



Claire is stunned.



"He survived, he survived," she says, turning to look at the stones. "If that's true, then I have to go back."



And that's a wrap on season 2. Will Claire ditch her daughter to track down Jamie? Will Jamie still be hot? And for the love of god, what happened to Murtaugh?