Warning: This article contains spoilers from tonight's episode of Outlander. Read at your own risk.



Rocky. Creed. Full Metal Jacket. Troop Beverly Hills. All great works come with training montages that show our determined heroes preparing for battle with every fiber of their being.



After tonight, you can add Outlander to that list. Jamie's ragtag group of soldiers pretty much spent the whole episode fumbling with weaponry and having Murtagh scream at them. If you closed your eyes, you could almost pretend the bagpipes in the background were playing "Eye of the Tiger."



Trust us, those kilt-clad soldiers had it coming. Jamie's 100-strong crew has dwindled noticeably, with Young Simon heading home to work on recovering more men. The troops make it to Crieff, where they're reunited with Murtagh and Fergus, plus Dougal's skeleton crew of just himself, Angus, and Rupert. The latter two are as rude and comical as ever, while Dougal's been drinking the Jacobite lemonade, despite his brother's insistence on neutrality.



Claire's on edge, and not just because Dougal is around. As the men train (and train, and train), she begins to recall memories of World War II and two American soldiers she met during her time as a nurse. As the violence intensifies around her, so do the flashbacks. She nearly bites Angus' head off when he makes light of his potential case of trench foot, but refrains from telling Jamie what's really going on inside her head.



The visions come to a head as Claire hears gunfire. She collapses and retreats to her memories once again. Long story short, World War II Claire joined the mission to return the sweet American soldiers back to their unit. Their vehicle was shot at, everyone was killed by the Germans, and she was left to cower in a trench while listening to the dying boy from Texarkana beg for help. Americans rescued her the next morning.



Jamie finds her and she finally admits her PTSD. She's not sure if she's up to going through another war, but Jamie promises her she won't be alone. Also, she's kind of shit out of luck. Didn't she see all the training montages?

