To make the wait a little less unbearable for fans, the cast of Outlander shared season 3 spoilers at San Diego Comic-Con. They did so at a panel hosted by Outlander super fan Jenna Dewan Tatum, who was very excited to get the skinny on the new season. She was also happy to share a dance with Sam Heughan, but more on that later.
First, we have to talk about the fact that this season, our beloved Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) will be spending a whole lot of time apart. After losing at the Battle of Culloden, Jamie is not in a good place. TV Line reported that the season 3 premiere starts with a showdown between Jamie and Black Jack, played by Tobias Menzies, who told the Comic-Con crowd it's "surprising” and might not be “what people expect."
To make things worse, Claire has returned to her 20th-century life with Frank, also played by Menzies. The season 3 Outlander photos Starz released this week show that Claire is pregnant with Jamie's child and trying to adjust to her life in 1945. (Good luck adjusting to the fact that we will see this child all grown up before Season 3 is through.) It's not easy being that the world still expects Claire to be happy being a mom and a wife and forget about working in medicine.
No surprise, Claire is also trying to figure out a way to get back to Jamie. During the panel, the cast suggested you prepare yourself for a whole lot of longing in the early episodes of the season that span 20 years of Jamie and Claire's lives. “So the characters have their own lives and go through all the emotions of grief and acceptance of losing someone that they love," Heughan said. "It would almost make a man faint.” Maybe sit down while watching this season.
A few days ago, Entertainment Weekly also teased a nearly unrecognizable photo of a scruffy Jamie that got fans worried. “He’s not himself for maybe six episodes,” Heughan explained to the magazine. “He didn’t expect to live. He went into the battle to die. He goes on a big journey from realizing that he’s still alive to finding a balance in staying alive to finding out who he is without Claire.”
Luckily, he won't have to wonder too long since these two will have a very passionate reunion in a print shop. Anyone who's read Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series knows what a treat this meeting two-decades in the making will be. Balfort wasn't giving up any juicy gossip but did say during the panel that "obviously, it’s a huge moment for Claire and for Jamie to find each other again.”
But the biggest moment at the panel — huge, in fact — was when the Outlander cast played "Truth or Dance" with Dewan Tatum. As the title suggest if you don't want to tell the truth, you are dared to dance. When Balfe was asked who she'd rather kiss; Frank or Jamie and performed a bit of a jig that the crowd will never forget. Neither will Balfe. "Thank you so much @jennadewan for making me break out my old Irish dancing moves!!"
Heughan also chose to dance after being asked when and where his last date night was. But, according to the Los Angeles Times, Balfe warned early on in the night that "her husband is a lot bigger than you, Sam."
"He watches the show," Dewan Tatum said. "He gets it. He said, 'Yes, please dance with him.'" No surprise, this got a lot of applause from the crowd as did the Scottish dance Heughan performed with Dewan-Tatum.
While there probably won't be a whole of dancing when Outlander returns on Sept. 10, Dewan Tatum suggests they add it to season 4. "You did AMAZING!!" she later tweeted to Balfe. "Season 4? I mean...you all have skills !"
