Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 10, because that's when Outlander is finally making its way back on screens. Starz has announced that the time-travel hit will be returning for its third season this fall, and will pick up after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has returned to her life in 1948. Over the span of 13 episodes, this season will explore how her reappearance affects her relationship with her first husband, as well as how her pregnancy with Jamie's (Sam Heughan) child fits into all this. Most of season 3 explores the two characters' separate lives and their struggle to overcome the barriers of time and find their way back to each other, all based on the third book in the original series, Voyager.
Along with an official date, Starz has released key art for the upcoming season in preparation of the cast's appearance at San Diego Comic Con this month. The image shows Claire and Jamie separated by the stone wall (and a couple hundred years), but maybe gives us some hope that the two are closer than they think.
As for what else we can expect, Heughan spoke to Entertainment Weekly last year about the upcoming season, specifically a battle between Jamie Fraser and Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall (Tobias Menzies).
"It just felt like for the TV show, we’ve been promising this for a while and it just felt like we should have something," Moore told the magazine.
For Claire and Jamie, however, only time will (literally) tell.
"I would hate to see them together immediately," executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Tonight. "We’re still kind of figuring that out, but you should feel that 20 years has passed and it shouldn’t be easy. That's a huge separation for them and they think they'll never see each other again."
"Droughtlander" is finally over.
