Droughtlander continues. As we await more men in kilts and swoon-worthy romance, every bit of information about Outlander season 3 is a piece of internet treasure.
This week's Entertainment Weekly cover features Sam Heughan in all his Highland glory and provides a few more precious tidbits. Executive producer Ronald D. Moore told the magazine that season 3 will begin with an epic battle between Jamie Fraser and Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall.
"It just felt like for the TV show, we’ve been promising this for a while and it just felt like we should have something," Moore told the magazine.
This action deviates from Voyager, the third book in the series, but Game of Thrones has taught us that sometimes, leaving the text behind can be a good thing.
The forthcoming duel feels inevitable — ever since Jamie's violent torture and rape at the hands of Randall, the show has been fraught with a need for vengeance. Even Heughan, he who looks handsome in kilts, has hinted that Jamie needs closure.
"Jamie is saved, but he’s not cured," Heughan said in an interview with Refinery29's Erin Donnelly. "He still definitely is battling the trauma and probably the psychological effects of what happened to him."
Perhaps with an outward manifestation of an inner struggle, Jamie might finally be "cured."
Season 3 also promises to reunite Jamie and Claire, the central pairing in the series.
So far, these few-and-far between tidbits tell us one thing: Outlander's third season is going to be dynamic and just as tense as seasons 1 and 2.
This week's Entertainment Weekly cover features Sam Heughan in all his Highland glory and provides a few more precious tidbits. Executive producer Ronald D. Moore told the magazine that season 3 will begin with an epic battle between Jamie Fraser and Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall.
"It just felt like for the TV show, we’ve been promising this for a while and it just felt like we should have something," Moore told the magazine.
This action deviates from Voyager, the third book in the series, but Game of Thrones has taught us that sometimes, leaving the text behind can be a good thing.
The forthcoming duel feels inevitable — ever since Jamie's violent torture and rape at the hands of Randall, the show has been fraught with a need for vengeance. Even Heughan, he who looks handsome in kilts, has hinted that Jamie needs closure.
"Jamie is saved, but he’s not cured," Heughan said in an interview with Refinery29's Erin Donnelly. "He still definitely is battling the trauma and probably the psychological effects of what happened to him."
Perhaps with an outward manifestation of an inner struggle, Jamie might finally be "cured."
Season 3 also promises to reunite Jamie and Claire, the central pairing in the series.
So far, these few-and-far between tidbits tell us one thing: Outlander's third season is going to be dynamic and just as tense as seasons 1 and 2.
Advertisement