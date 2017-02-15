Outlander Season 3 Is Coming Much Sooner Than You Think

Outlander fans rejoice! After months of looming questions surrounding season 3, we've got big news. Starz announced that the third installment of the Golden Globe-nominated series will return this September. While the exact date has yet to be confirmed, what can be confirmed is this season will feature 13 episodes and kilts galore. In an interview last July, Maril Davis, executive producer informed fans that Claire and Jamie will reunite. "We’re still kind of figuring that out, but you should feel that 20 years has passed and it shouldn’t be easy. That's a huge separation for them and they think they'll never see each other again." Check out the adorable video below of actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan giving a warm thank you to Scotland, as they prepare to pack up and ship out to film in Capetown.
