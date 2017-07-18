Now that "Droughtlander" — the term for the long stretch of time between seasons 2 and 3 of Outlander — is almost over, it seems like we can't keep up with news of the show ahead of its September 10 premiere date. Our latest gift comes in the form of a new trailer, which dropped on Tuesday and teases our favorite characters' upcoming storylines and then some.
Season 3 picks up right where last season left off, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) having returned to 1948 pregnant with Jamie's (Sam Heughan) baby. The trailer doesn't just give us a glimpse of the birth, but the 20 years following in which Claire must navigate her relationship with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies) and her daughter, who must riddle through her own identity as she helps her mother locate her 18th century love.
"The bargain was that we raise this child together, and you will not let me in," Frank says in the video, as Claire and Jamie's daughter grows up before our eyes.
Speaking of Jamie, he is trying just his hard on his side of time to get back to the woman he loves.
“I spoke to you of my wife,” Jamie says in the video.
“You said she was dead,” a soldier responds.
“I said she was gone," he clarifies, meaning there's still hope.
It sounds like the wait is going to be just as excruciating for us, with creators promising that there's still much hardship ahead for the couple.
"I would hate to see them together immediately," executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Tonight. "We’re still kind of figuring that out, but you should feel that 20 years has passed and it shouldn’t be easy. That's a huge separation for them and they think they'll never see each other again."
At the end of the trailer, we see that Claire finally spots Jamie's name while digging through records of the past — but we'll have to wait until the season officially comes back to see what that means. Watch the trailer below!
